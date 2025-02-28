Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung Galaxy tablet, so act fast

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Pondering picking up a new Android tablet in 2025? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is now ultra-affordable at just £155.56. 

This sleek Samsung tablet has seen a whopping £53.44 reduction on Amazon with this limited-time deal. That’s 26% less than its usual £209 RRP, saving you a quarter of the price when you shop today. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to bag a Galaxy tablet at a 26% discount. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the tablet drop since Black Friday, costing just 56p more than its lowest recorded price. 

The Galaxy Tab A9 is the most recent update to Samsung’s mid-range tablet line having launched at the end of 2023. 

The Tab A9 is a stylish metal tablet available in Silver, Graphite and Navy finishes. Flip the tablet around and you’ll find a bright, spacious 8.7-inch display ideal for streaming content, reading and browsing the web on the go. 

The screen can also be divided into two sections for easy multitasking, meaning you can chat with friends or colleagues in one app and jot down notes, scroll social media or sketch an image in another. 

The 8-megapixel rear camera makes taking quick snaps and scanning documents simple, while the 5100 mAh battery will keep you going between charges. 

This particular model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the latter expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card, making room for all of your files, photos and apps. 

For Galaxy Book and smartphone users, Quick Share makes it easy to share files between devices in seconds, while the Continue Apps feature lets you pick up where you left off on your other devices. You can also copy and paste across devices and find all of your phone’s Bluetooth accessories ready to pair on your new tablet. 

Interested in completing your Galaxy setup with the latest S Series smartphone? The Galaxy S25 hasn't been out for a month and has already seen a discount

