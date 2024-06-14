Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags are going dirt cheap

You can keep track of up to four separate items without spending a fortune thanks to this generous deal on the Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Smart Tag.

Get a pack of four Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2s for just £66.79 from Amazon, which works out to just under £17 per tag. Considering the RRP for just one tag is £34.99, this is an excellent value purchase.

With its 500-day lifespan, the SmartTag 2 ensures uninterrupted item tracking for a long period of time. Not only can this be boosted by a whopping 40% with power saving mode but unlike somer Bluetooth smart trackers, its battery is replaceable.

Its clever design allows you to easily attach the SmartTag 2 to the most commonly misplaced items, from keys and bags to umbrellas and even bikes, without needing to add a holder.

The SmartTag also features an IP67-rating which means it can withstand the elements including heavy rain, snow and dust, so you won’t need to add on a protective cover if you intend on attaching it to anything you’re likely to lose outdoors.

Compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings Find app, you can not only keep track of your items but with Compass Mode you can even receive step-by-step directions to lead you straight to your lost item. There’s also the Ring Your Tag feature which, when enabled, will get your Smart Tag to audibly signal its whereabouts to help you find it.

If your lost item is found by someone, they’ll just need to place their smartphone near the SmartTag 2 and, using Near Field Communication (NFC), the tag will display your contact information on their device, regardless of the OS.

Speaking of OS, it’s important to mention that the Samsung SmartTag is only compatible with Galaxy smartphones and tablets that run on Android 11 or later.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Smart Tag 2 ourselves yet, this item boasts an average 4.4-star rating based on over 1,170 customer reviews on Amazon.

Whether you tend to lose track of your items or know a friend who always seems to have misplaced their wallet, this pack of four Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is an ideal investment.