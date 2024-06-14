Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags are going dirt cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You can keep track of up to four separate items without spending a fortune thanks to this generous deal on the Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Smart Tag.

Get a pack of four Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2s for just £66.79 from Amazon, which works out to just under £17 per tag. Considering the RRP for just one tag is £34.99, this is an excellent value purchase.

Get a pack of four Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags for a bargain

Get a pack of four Samsung Galaxy Smart Tags for a bargain

You can get four Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2s for just £66.79 from Amazon. Considering just one SmartTag is usually £39.99, this is an incredible deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £78.89
  • Now £66.79
View Deal

With its 500-day lifespan, the SmartTag 2 ensures uninterrupted item tracking for a long period of time. Not only can this be boosted by a whopping 40% with power saving mode but unlike somer Bluetooth smart trackers, its battery is replaceable. 

Its clever design allows you to easily attach the SmartTag 2 to the most commonly misplaced items, from keys and bags to umbrellas and even bikes, without needing to add a holder. 

The SmartTag also features an IP67-rating which means it can withstand the elements including heavy rain, snow and dust, so you won’t need to add on a protective cover if you intend on attaching it to anything you’re likely to lose outdoors.

Compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings Find app, you can not only keep track of your items but with Compass Mode you can even receive step-by-step directions to lead you straight to your lost item. There’s also the Ring Your Tag feature which, when enabled, will get your Smart Tag to audibly signal its whereabouts to help you find it. 

If your lost item is found by someone, they’ll just need to place their smartphone near the SmartTag 2 and, using Near Field Communication (NFC), the tag will display your contact information on their device, regardless of the OS. 

Speaking of OS, it’s important to mention that the Samsung SmartTag is only compatible with Galaxy smartphones and tablets that run on Android 11 or later.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Smart Tag 2 ourselves yet, this item boasts an average 4.4-star rating based on over 1,170 customer reviews on Amazon. 

Whether you tend to lose track of your items or know a friend who always seems to have misplaced their wallet, this pack of four Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is an ideal investment.

You might like…

Currys is selling the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertainment bundle

Currys is selling the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertainment bundle

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Amazon’s got the perfect soundbar deal ahead of England’s Euros opener

Amazon’s got the perfect soundbar deal ahead of England’s Euros opener

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Pixel 8 is almost half price at Giffgaff

The Pixel 8 is almost half price at Giffgaff

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words