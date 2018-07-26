Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for September 2018

Best Galaxy S8 Deals: While the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 might be taking the limelight, there’s still plenty of life left in the Galaxy S8. We’ve rounded up the best contract deals.

Even at just over a year old, the Samsung Galaxy S8 still manages to strut its stuff as one of the best smartphones on the market. We gave the S8 a full five-star rating in our original review, owed to the phone’s gorgeous AMOLED “infinity display” and amazing 12MP camera that’s capable of taking detailed shots.

Essentially, the Galaxy S8 is still a fantastic phone that’s going to meet the needs of most people. The better news is that as it’s now a little older, you can pick one up for significantly less than some of 2018’s models. We’ve listed a range of contract deals below and broken them down by data allowance.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9

If you’re still curious to know more about the S8 itself then we recommend checking out our comprehensive review and seeing for yourself why it is one of the best modern smartphones you can buy. With so many things to consider, skip to the bottom of the page for our guidance on how to pick the right Galaxy S8 deal for you as well. We cover everything from working out how much data you need, to picking the right network.

Jump to: How to choose the right Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

Otherwise, here are our current picks for the best contract deals on the Galaxy S8.

Top Galaxy S8 Deals Now

Best Galaxy S8 Deals – 4-8GB of data

If you prefer a text to a tweet or a call to a post, then it makes a lot more sense to go with a low data SIM.

Mobiles.co.uk has some absolutely phenomenal deals on the Galaxy S8 that might not stick around for very long.

Best Galaxy S8 Deals – 10-30GB of data

These are the best deals for heavy data users or anyone planning on tethering their mobile data to a second device.

More of today’s cheapest Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8

Key features:

5.8-inch quad-HD Infinity Display (AMOLED)

Samsung Exynos 8895 (Europe and Asia) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (USA)

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (microSD up to 256GB)

3000mAh battery with wireless and fast charging

Rear camera: 12 megapixels, f/1.7 aperture and Dual Pixel sensor

Samsung Galaxy S8 not the phone for you?

Consider these:

How to pick the best Galaxy S8 deal for you

Think about what you’re willing to pay upfront

The upfront cost is the lump sum you need to pay at the beginning of your contract towards the cost of the handset. As a general rule, the more you’re able to pay upfront, the less you’re going to be paying over the life of your contract, which is typically 24 months.

To calculate your total cost of ownership (TCO), you simply need to multiply the monthly cost by your contract duration, and then add the upfront cost.

So, for a theoretical contract of £100 upfront, £30 a month for 24 months you would use the following:

(24 x £30) + £100 = £820

It’s then worth looking at what the current SIM free cost of the phone you want, which will help give you an idea of how much you’re spending on your actual mobile service. If you shop around, you can find that you’re actually paying very little for your phone tariff.

Work out how much data you need

Nowadays, the biggest commodity when it comes to a mobile phone contract is the data, whereas in the past people might have looked at how many minutes and texts they got as part of their package. Today, most contracts will give you more call minutes and text messages than you’ll ever need, so don’t be easily won over by thousands of minutes or even ‘unlimited’. The networks know you’re never going to use them, so they can aim for the stars.

Most of us browse social media and the web, and stream music and video from our phones. These all require data. While browsing web pages and Instagram won’t use that much data, streaming video is the biggest user of data. So if you’re planning on streaming lots of Netflix on the move, you’ll want to opt for a plan that has more data. Moderate users should still get by with around 8GB, but if you’re a particularly heavy user look for double digits.

Similarly, if you plan on tethering a second device, you’ll want more data. You can use your phone as a mobile hotspot, letting you share your data connection with other devices like tablets or laptops. Great for when you’re away from Wi-Fi and need to get online. But doing this can burn through your data allowance rapidly. So go for a higher data package if this is you.

Finally, compare packages. A lot of high data packages have exactly the same cost as lower data packages if you’re paying attention. There’s no reason not to go for the higher data package just in case you find yourself wanting that extra data.

How to choose the right mobile network

Even if you’re pretty sure which network you’d like to go with when you upgrade, it’s always worth finding out what else the main networks are offering as part of their mobile contracts. You might find that there’s a free subscription package, add-on or contract perk that completely changes your idea of what makes a good deal.

Here’s our summary of the various benefits of the main mobile networks at the moment to help you make the right choice.

Three

Three doesn’t do things by halves; its free Go Binge service is designed to cater for the Netflix addicts, serious music streamers and telly watchers among us. Go Binge gives you unlimited 4G streaming on apps like Netflix, Deezer, TVPlayer and SoundCloud without touching your personal data allowance. Details here on what contracts qualify for Go Binge.

There’s good news for holidaymakers, too. Three now offers ‘Feel at Home’ roaming in 71 countries, which means you can seamlessly use your data allowance abroad.

EE

EE could well be the most popular UK mobile network, and it claims to have the biggest 4G coverage of all the networks too. Perks with EE include three months of free BT Sports for watching sports like football and rugby, and six months of free Apple Music for pay monthly subscribers.

Vodafone

Savvy shoppers could save some pennies by picking a Vodafone deal that offers a free subscription package. Certain Vodafone Red Entertainment plans throw in a free subscription to the likes of Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile TV. Some of those services are pricey when bought alone, so this could be a shrewd move indeed.

Vodafone has also recently announced it’s massively expanding its roaming options by adding 29 extra destinations that allows Red Entertainment plan subscribers to use their home plan abroad in 77 countries. Considering using your phone abroad could historically be seriously pricey, this is a very welcome move and helps set Vodafone apart for frequent travellers.

O2

O2 offers a Priority Tickets service to its customers, dishing out tickets for gigs 48 hours before the rest of the country get a look-in.

It also offers its customers free access to certain public Wi-Fi networks across the UK, as well as now supporting 75 countries for roaming.

Customers wanting more flexibility with their contract might like the network’s O2 Refresh feature, which lets you upgrade after a year. It also cuts the price of your monthly bill once you’ve paid the cost of the phone.

iD

iD is a budget friendly network launched by Carphone Warehouse, and we really like its Data Rollover feature. If you haven’t used all of your mobile data by the end of the month, it rolls over for you to use in the next month. Lovely.

Make sure you check mobile coverage

Network coverage is an important factor worth considering before entering a new contract. It’s no good having a shiny new Galaxy S8 if you’re struggling to get any reception where you use it most.

Below are the coverage checker pages for the major networks, simply plug in a post code and it will tell you what to expect around 4G and voice/text coverage. We’d recommend checking both your home and work to start off.

Use Wi-Fi Calling

If you’re in a location with bad network reception but has a Wi-Fi connection, then Wi-Fi Calling can be a lifesaver. This uses Wi-Fi for your calls and text messages, bypassing the need for cell reception. Your calls and messages still come out of your regular tariff allowance. Just turn on Wi-Fi Calling in the settings on your Galaxy S8. All of the big UK networks now support the feature.

How to keep your old phone number

Even if you move network providers, it doesn’t mean you have to tell everyone you have a new phone number. Instead, you can bring your phone number with you. That’s great news if it’s taken you years to memorise your phone number. To do this, just contact your old provider and ask for your PAC code. You then give this PAC code to your new network provider, which gives them permission to port your old phone number over.