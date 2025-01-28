Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung just made the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s pre-order bonus even better

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re interested in picking up the latest top-end Samsung Galaxy phone, pre-order deals don’t get much better than this. Save £100 and get £100 Samsung credit with this incredible offer.

Amazon has slashed £100 off the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage, essentially offering the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model. That’s twice the storage at no extra cost. 

This offer brings the price of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra down to just £1249 on Amazon UK, or $1,299.99 on Amazon US. 

Save on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and receive £100 Samsung credit

Save £100 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and receive another £100 Samsung credit to spend on the Galaxy Ring with this fantastic Samsung pre-order deal. Head to Amazon today to get the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model (£1249) and receive £100 Samsung credit, too.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1349
  • Now £1249 (plus receive £100 credit)
View Deal

Not only is this a fantastic deal, but it also comes with £100 of credit eligible to be redeemed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That’s a 25% discount on the brand-new smart ring when you pre-order the S25 Ultra today. 

You’ll want to act fast, though. Devices begin shipping on January 31, meaning the pre-order deal is likely to expire before the week is up. 

Galaxy S25 Ultra - drawing

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, sitting at the very top of the new S Series for 2025. 

The phone is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset designed for Galaxy phones and packed with AI smarts thanks to Galaxy AI. This includes tools like Now Brief, Gemini Live and Audio Eraser, to name just a few. 

The 6.9-inch QHD+ display is large and bright, making it perfect to note-taking and sketching with the accompanying S Pen. The phone also takes advantage of a quad camera, including a huge 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two telephoto cameras (50-megapixel and 10-megapixel) that provide up to 5x optical zoom. 

The overall design will feel familiar for S23 and S24 Ultra users. However, Cam Bunton explained that “it still represents the best of what you can get from Samsung right now” in his first impressions review of the smartphone

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re searching for a Google phone, look no further than this fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel 9

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

