We’ve found the best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The most premium phone in Samsung’s latest line-up, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beast of a handset but these pre-order deals make it an affordable upgrade for everyone.

Just like clockwork, Samsung is among the first of the big phone manufacturers to unveil its new range of flagship handsets for 2025, and almost all eyes are planted firmly on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As has now been the case for several generations, the Samsung’s ‘Ultra’ phone has set the standard not just for high-end Android devices, but also as a point of comparison against the ‘Pro Max’ iPhones that Apple sends to market.

For the majority of last year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra sat in the top spot within our round-up of the best Android phones, largely due to its industry-leading camera versatility, gorgeous display and the ever-ingenious S Pen. Out of all of the phones in the S25 range, it’s arguably the Ultra that has seen the most amount of upgrades, with big changes being somewhat sparse on the other two handsets.

There are two highlight upgrades: increasing the screen size to a massive 6.9-inches, as well as implementing a new 50MP ultrawide camera (up from 10MP) which should make the phone even better at landscape photography. There’s also a faster, more AI-friend processor in the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, not to mention a revamped promise of seven guaranteed software updates, as opposed to seven years of support.

All of this means that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be another powerhouse phone in Samsung’s wheelhouse, and if you want to get it at the best price for launch then these are the deals for you.

Free Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung

If you head on over to Samsung’s own website and use the code S25LIVE at the checkout then you can enjoy a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 to enjoy with your new S25 Ultra, just the ticket for music, podcasts and more. During the pre-order stage you’ll also get double the storage at no extra cost.

Click here for UK pre-orders / Click here for US pre-orders

Galaxy S25 range deals

This is a developing story with more information to follow…

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor

