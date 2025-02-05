Upgrading to a Galaxy S25 Ultra? These must-have cases are now on sale

It’s always worth having a solid case with your phone but for a handset that costs as much as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s essential.

As Samsung’s latest premium-tier handset, it goes without saying that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is far away from being an affordable phone. With a starting price point of £1249/$1299, this device is more of an investment than a simple purchase, and the last thing you’d want to see is for a crack to permanently blemish its gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, and the only way to avoid that from happening (other than being extra careful) is by pairing your S25 Ultra with a robust case.

With that said, there are tons of options out there when it comes to buying a case so we’ve gone ahead and whittled it all down to a smaller pool of choices so you don’t waste time mindlessly scrolling. We’ve also made sure to include all of the key case types such as MagSafe compatible cases, wallet cases and more.

Alternatively, if you’re opting for the entry-level phone in Samsung’s 2025 range then you can also check out our breakdown of the Galaxy S25 cases to buy.

Which Galaxy S25 Ultra case should you get?

Because the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already quite a hefty phone by modern standards, what with its 6.9-inch display, you’d be forgiven for not wanting to add too much heft to the phone thereafter, which is why slim and clear cases are great options for implementing lightweight yet sturdy protection.

However, if you do find yourself dropping your current handset on a fairly regular basis then it’s best not to tempt fate and invest in a proper rugged case with military grade durability and extra cushioning around the corners.

For the folks who tend to use their Galaxy Ultra phone for work, you’ll likely find a better pairing with a wallet case as you can keep your most essential cards close to your phone for when you need them quickly.

What’s new in the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Compared to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, it’s arguably the S25 Ultra that’s seen the biggest change over its predecessor, with an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera as well as a slightly larger 6.9-inch display.

The overall durability has improved too, moving on up to using Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which should help to ensure that the S25 Ultra lasts long after you first set it up. The design has also been made slightly boxier, allowing it to sit a bit better in the hand.

The S25 Ultra doesn’t represent a massive change over the still excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra, but if you are upgrading from a much older phone then you won’t find a better device within the Android space.