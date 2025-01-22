Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus pre-order deals

The middle-child in Samsung’s latest line-up, the Galaxy S25 Plus is shaping up to be quite an impressive phone and here’s where you can get it at the best price.

Despite rumours that Samsung might be doing away with its ‘Plus’ version of Galaxy handsets, the S25 Plus is very much alive and well after being unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Much like with the standard Galaxy S25, there aren’t a plethora of changes to the S25 Plus, more of a refinement of what’s already there, but that should at least make it a solid option for those looking to upgrade from a much older device. What you are getting over last year’s S24 Plus is a faster, more AI friendly chipset in the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, alongside support for Ultra-wideband and Wi-Fi 7, plus a lighter handset overall at 190g.

This is in addition to the main facets that make the S25 Plus alluring to potential adopters, namely a large 6.7-inch display and a massive 4900mAh battery, both of which make the handset great for watching content and gaming on the go.

In return for those features however, the S25 Plus does have a noticeably higher starting price than the standard S25, with the 256GB and 512GB models available for £999/$999 and £1099/$1099 respectively.

While those price tags are out of most people’s budget when it comes to buying the phone outright, those who do want to upgrade are in luck as there are plenty of great pre-order deals now available that allow you to pay off the phone in smaller chunks whilst getting a few incentives for your troubles. We’ve rounded up the best of these offers below.

