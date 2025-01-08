The Galaxy S25 hasn’t been revealed but Samsung’s already discounted it

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place later this month, but before any official reveal of new phones the company has already brought in an offer to sweeten the deal.

While the Galaxy S25 range hasn’t been officially unveiled, it’s practically a given that we’ll see three new phones at Samsung’s next Unpacked event: the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

As per usual, Samsung is allowing fans to pre-register their interest in these products to ensure that they receive all the latest news once it’s made available. What is surprising however is that those who do, alongside answering a short questionnaire, will receive a £50 voucher that can be claimed against the upcoming Galaxy devices. The offer is available on Samung’s US website, as well as its UK storefront.

Get £50 off the Galaxy S25 Register your interest in the Galaxy S25 reveal and fill in a short questionnaire and you’ll be gifted with a £50 voucher to be used against Samsung’s upcoming phones. Samsung

Fill in a questionnaire

Get a £50 voucher View Deal

For anyone who’s planning to upgrade during this year’s cycle of Galaxy smartphones, this offer is just too good to miss, particularly as Samsung tends to also offer highly competitive trade-in deals so that you can save even more money at the checkout.

Of course, ahead of any official reveal, details on what the Galaxy S25 range will bring to the table are pretty slim, but Samsung has given us a slither of information to go on.

On the ‘register your interest’ page, the copy notes: “discover an advanced camera equipped with the next-gen ProVisual Engine, which enables camera and editing capabilities that can capture natural skin tones regardless of lighting. And with our most powerful processor custom-made for Galaxy, you’re at the peak of efficiency with whatever you do.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Starting with the first part, it seems as though Samsung is gearing up for some serious camera upgrades this time around, which is a huge deal given that the sensors on the non-Ultra Galaxy S phones have largely stayed the same for several generations.

On the latter, Samsung phones have had a great amount of processing power and speed in everyday use, but if the company is looking to push this even further then it could allow the Galaxy S25 to race past the recent advancements that Apple has been trying to nab in this area, particularly with Apple Intelligence.

Bear in mind that the offer is only available until January 22nd, so if you want to make sure that you can get the Galaxy S25 at its cheapest price possible, now’s the time to pounce.