The top Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

With the veil pulled back on Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 line-up of phones, here are the best pre-order offers available for this year’s entry-level handset.

Not too dissimilar to last year’s Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S25 doesn’t have too many hardware tweaks, with Samsung seemingly placing the focus on an even more robust Galaxy AI going forward. Those who are familiar with the software will already know about its existing capabilities such as generative fill in picture editing, as well as intelligent transcriptions that can identify different people speaking.

In terms of tangible upgrades however, the S25 does boast more RAM (jumping from 8GB to 12GB) which, when paired with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, as well as Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, should result in an overall faster day-to-day experience.

While the Galaxy S25 Plus will appeal to those who want outstanding battery life and a larger display, just as the S25 Ultra will hold sway to those who need an all-in-one phone to help them stay productive on the go, the standard Galaxy S25 is arguably the best for most people.

With a compact 6.2-inch display the phone is easy to use one-handed, and it’s the most affordable option of the bunch, with a full RRP of £799/$799. As part of the pre-order period however, the S25 is now available with several incentives to make it an even more cost effective buy for early adopters, and you can see the best of them below.

Score a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 from Samsung

If you like the idea of having a high-end pair of earbuds to match your new Galaxy S25, then just quote the code S25LIVE at the checkout on Samsung’s own website and you’ll get a tasty pair of Galaxy Buds 3 for no additional cost. You’ll even get double the storage for free too.

Click here for UK pre-orders / Click here for US pre-orders

Galaxy S25 range deals

This is a developing story with more information to follow…

Thomas Deehan
Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

