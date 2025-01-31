Buying a Samsung Galaxy S25? These are the cases you can pair with it

There are tons of Samsung Galaxy S25 deals for early adopters but if you’re looking to keep your next phone safe and secure with a protective case then we’ve got you covered.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S25, the latest entry-level model in the company’s flagship range, is no slouch when it comes to durability. After all, the device utilises Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. However, built-in drop protection rarely seems to be an exact science and as many users out there know, dropping your phone at just the right angle and velocity can wreak havoc.

To save yourself from finding a severe crack on the Galaxy S25’s display the first time you accidentally drop it, we recommend picking up a case to keep your investment safe.

Even though it’s not as expensive as the Galaxy S25 Plus or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 still costs £799/$799 which is hardly small change, and the last thing you want is to fork out again for costly repairs or, God forbid, another phone entirely.

It’s far better to stay ahead of any issues with a durable case in tow, and these are the ones you can buy right now.

Galaxy S25 MagSafe cases

Galaxy S25 Leather cases

Galaxy S25 Rugged cases

Galaxy S25 Slim cases

Galaxy S25 Clear cases

Galaxy S25 Wallet cases

Which Galaxy S25 case should you get?

Which case to get depends largely on two things: how you use your phone and how often you tend to drop your current handset. For example, if you regularly bring your phone with you to the gym, or attach it to your bike for directions, then you’ll want a sturdy case that puts a good amount of distance between the phone and anything it might come into contact with.

For the more buttery-fingered amongst you who just accept that dropping your phone is a weekly occurrence at this point, you’re far better off picking up a rugged case that comes with extensive drop protection, particularly at the corners.

Those who tend to be more careful with their handsets can get by just fine with a slimmer silicone or clear case, depending on which one suits your style better.

What’s new in the S25?

If you’re still on the fence about upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S25 then here are the headline features you need to know about. Admittedly a minor update compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24, the S25 still promises much faster speeds in everyday use.

Not only has the S25 made the leap to including 12GB RAM, but it’s now powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. This AI-focused processor allows for a more advanced interpretation of Galaxy AI this time around, with Google Gemini now built-in to the device to allow for improved voice-enabled requests.

While the device is unlikely to be a must-buy for those who are toting the Galaxy S24 or even the Galaxy S23, it’ll mark an impressive boost of power to anyone upgrading from anything further back.