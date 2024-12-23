Here’s how to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for less than the iPhone 16

Want a top-end smartphone without the usual eye-wateringly high price tag? This offer on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is not to be missed.

You can get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in ‘good’ condition for just £699 from Giffgaff, which is not only a massive £550 off its RRP but is also £100 less than Apple’s cheapest iPhone 16.

Giffgaff explains that although its refurbished handsets in ‘good’ condition will have some signs of wear and tear, these are purely cosmetic and won’t affect the phone’s performance.

All of Giffgaff’s refurbished handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition. For extra peace of mind, it also comes equipped with a 12-month warranty too.

Just keep in mind that to benefit from this offer, you will need to order the device with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This is flexible and can be cancelled at any time, so you won’t incur any extra charges thereafter.

Samsung’s premium smartphone offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a true powerhouse that boasts an impressive camera set up, long-lasting battery, speedy performance and is infused with the genuinely useful Galaxy AI.

Galaxy AI is the all-encompassing term for Samsung’s AI-powered features which act as your own personal assistant and includes tools such as live translation, allowing you to converse in real time with someone speaking another language, and Circle to Search which lets you learn more about something on screen simply by drawing a circle around it.

Overall we gave the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “with a high-end display, capable cameras, powerful performance and excellent battery life, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ticks most of the right boxes.”

In fact, Lewis explains the only “hangup” with the handset is its typically high price tag, so considering you can nab the device with a massive £550 off is a serious steal.

If you’ve been keen to try out the capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but have been previously put off by the price, then now is the time to make the jump. At just £699, this is easily one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the handset.