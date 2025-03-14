:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Need a high-end upgrade that doesn’t break the bank? This Galaxy S24 Ultra deal might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Even though the shiny new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now on store shelves, I’d argue that it’s only worth picking up if you absolutely need the latest tech available, otherwise Samsung’s previous flagship still holds incredible value in 2025.

Plus, to sweeten the deal even further, you can now buy a refurbished Galaxy 24 Ultra in ‘like new’ condition for just £849. That’s a massive drop on the phone’s original £1249 price tag.

The S24 Ultra is now a fraction of its original price

The S24 Ultra is now a fraction of its original price

The super powered Galaxy S24 Ultra, which originally went for £1249 at launch, can now be picked up refurbished in ‘like new’ condition for just £849, making it even cheaper than the iPhone 16 Plus.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Now just £849
View Deal

If you want to shave even more money off the overall cost then Giffgaff is selling refurbished models of the phone for as little as £599, but I recommend sticking with the ‘like new’ model as it includes a two-year warranty as standard. As a side note, you do need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your purchase, but if you pick up a rolling-contract then you can cancel it immediately afterwards and avoid any further costs.

Back to the phone in question, because of how high-end the Galaxy Ultra line of phones are these days, the S24 Ultra will leave you wanting for very little, if anything at all. You’ll notice as much from the moment you turn it on and are greeted by its gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display.

This large screen works brilliantly with the included S Pen as you can jot down notes easily, swipe through apps and even indulge in a bit of digital drawing if the mood strikes you. The overall experience of using the phone is also bolstered by the inclusion of Galaxy AI.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Samsung’s feature packed AI software does plenty, including live translation for conversations abroad, as well as intelligent dictation during interviews that can even separate between multiple speakers in real time.

Where the phone really excels though is in its camera abilities. Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter had this to say in his 4.5-star review: “the S24 Ultra can capture a stunning shot with little effort, with images usually packed with detail, vibrant colours (sometimes too much), and exceptional dynamic range.”

It’s a truly flagship phone that, thanks to the passage of time, now comes in at a much more affordable price point.

You might like…

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 17 mins ago
Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access