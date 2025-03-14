The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

Need a high-end upgrade that doesn’t break the bank? This Galaxy S24 Ultra deal might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Even though the shiny new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now on store shelves, I’d argue that it’s only worth picking up if you absolutely need the latest tech available, otherwise Samsung’s previous flagship still holds incredible value in 2025.

Plus, to sweeten the deal even further, you can now buy a refurbished Galaxy 24 Ultra in ‘like new’ condition for just £849. That’s a massive drop on the phone’s original £1249 price tag.

If you want to shave even more money off the overall cost then Giffgaff is selling refurbished models of the phone for as little as £599, but I recommend sticking with the ‘like new’ model as it includes a two-year warranty as standard. As a side note, you do need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your purchase, but if you pick up a rolling-contract then you can cancel it immediately afterwards and avoid any further costs.

Back to the phone in question, because of how high-end the Galaxy Ultra line of phones are these days, the S24 Ultra will leave you wanting for very little, if anything at all. You’ll notice as much from the moment you turn it on and are greeted by its gorgeous 6.82-inch AMOLED display.

This large screen works brilliantly with the included S Pen as you can jot down notes easily, swipe through apps and even indulge in a bit of digital drawing if the mood strikes you. The overall experience of using the phone is also bolstered by the inclusion of Galaxy AI.

Samsung’s feature packed AI software does plenty, including live translation for conversations abroad, as well as intelligent dictation during interviews that can even separate between multiple speakers in real time.

Where the phone really excels though is in its camera abilities. Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter had this to say in his 4.5-star review: “the S24 Ultra can capture a stunning shot with little effort, with images usually packed with detail, vibrant colours (sometimes too much), and exceptional dynamic range.”

It’s a truly flagship phone that, thanks to the passage of time, now comes in at a much more affordable price point.