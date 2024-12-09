This offer makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cheaper than the iPhone 16

Looking for a new smartphone that boasts an excellent camera, speedy performance and established AI smarts? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the smartphone for you.

Nab a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handset in ‘excellent’ condition for just £769 from Giffgaff. Not only is this £480 off its RRP but this makes the flagship smartphone £30 cheaper than the newly launched iPhone 16.

Giffgaff explains that although its ‘excellent’ handsets may show some signs of minor use across the screen and body, they will have no visible scratches and have been cleaned and tested to ensure 100% working condition.

In order to benefit from this Giffgaff offer, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff plan or incur any future costs.

Samsung’s most premium smartphone offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a fantastic all-round handset that we concluded “ticks all the right boxes”, thanks to its long-lasting battery life, speedy Qualcomm chipset and AI prowess.

Its 6.82-inch AMOLED display is fitted with heaps of premium tech including a 1-120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 2600 nits.

Considering the iPhone 16 still only sports a 60Hz refresh rate with a maximum brightness of 2000 nits and has a starting RRP of £799, the S24 Ultra is undoubtedly now a more appealing offer.

Flip the phone over and you’ll be greeted by the S24 Ultra’s impressive four-camera setup that stars a 200MP main sensor which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter said is able to capture a “stunning shot with little effort”.

Its camera hardware is only half the story, as the S24 Ultra is fitted with heaps of photo editing tools under the Galaxy AI umbrella. These tools allow you to resize, move and even delete unwanted objects from your image, while generative AI will accurately fill any space left behind.

Otherwise, Galaxy AI acts as your own personal assistant and helps you perform tasks such as live translation which allows you to seamlessly converse in real time with someone speaking another language.

If you’re looking for a premium smartphone that sports high-end features but without the typical eye-wateringly high cost then this offer on a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is not one to be missed.