Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals for August 2024

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently the most premium S-series smartphone from Samsung and is packed with a speedy processor, an unbelievable camera setup and genuinely useful AI tools.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a flat 6.82-inch AMOLED display which makes using the included S-Pen for doodling and note-taking feel especially smooth, plus it’s fitted with Gorilla Glass Armor for extra durability.

Flip the handset over and you’ll find the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s impressive four rear cameras which includes a whopping 200MP main snapper that’s able to capture detailed and vibrant shots with minimal effort.

Undoubtedly the star of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Galaxy AI, Samsung’s AI toolkit which acts as your own personal assistant. Galaxy AI is packed with features including an AI-powered Notes app which transcribes and even translates conversations in real time and summarises recordings into bullet points.

Heading abroad? With Galaxy AI’s Live Translate tool, seamlessly converse in real time with someone speaking another language. There’s also Circle to Search, a fantastic feature that lets you find out more about anything on-screen, simply by drawing a circle around it.

Samsung also promises that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will see an impressive seven years of OS upgrades, which makes the handset a worthy long-term investment.

As the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s current flagship S-series handset, finding a good deal can be tough. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up the best offers that are currently available into this handy guide, so you don’t have to worry about finding the deals yourself.

