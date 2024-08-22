Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals for August 2024

In our review, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker calls the Samsung Galaxy S24 the best small Android phone on the market. Here’s how you can get it for less.

The Galaxy S24 is one of Samsung’s three newest flagship phones, sitting beneath the larger Galaxy S24 Plus and top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra in the brand’s current line-up. This makes it the cheapest and most pocket-sized S Series phone in 2024.

Powered by the Exynos 2400 in the UK and Europe or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the US, the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. These chipsets can handle everything from everyday use to intensive games with ease, though we did find the S24 could get hot to the touch.

The more obvious upgrade here comes in the form of Galaxy AI. Samsung has packed its OneUI OS with tons of new generative AI-powered features and tools from fast and accurate audio transcriptions via the Notes app to the ability to erase strangers or replace the sky in photos. Galaxy AI can also alter the tone of a drafted email and translate a phone call, though we found the latter to be a bit too slow for our liking.

Design-wise, the Galaxy S24 shares a similar size and design with the iPhone 15, making it pocketable and easy to use with one hand. The screen also benefits from some minor tweaks compared to the Galaxy S23. The upgraded LTPO display allows the refresh rate to move between 1Hz and 120Hz, preserving battery life, while the bezel is thinner and more uniform.

With a starting price of £799, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is definitely at the higher end of the entry-level flagship market, but it has been subject to plenty of price drops already, and our price comparison widgets below can show you the top offers currently available.

