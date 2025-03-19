The Galaxy S23 is now cheaper than the mid-range Galaxy A56

Even though the mid-range Galaxy A56 has just hit store shelves, you can actually buy the Galaxy S23 for less.

Don’t get me wrong, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is certainly shaping up to be another impressive mid-range phone from Samsung, just like last year’s A55, but if you really want to save your hard earned cash then there’s a bigger bargain to be found over at Giffgaff right now.

Head on over to the site and you’ll spot that the Samsung Galaxy S23 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition is currently going for just £399, a whole £100 cheaper than the A56. To make every penny count, this is a bargain upgrade that’s well worth making use of.

Galaxy S23 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition Not only is the Galaxy S23 now massively more affordable than its original price point, but it’s cheaper than the current Samsung mid-ranger, the Galaxy A56. Plus, this refurbished model comes with a two-year warranty right out of the gate. Giffgaff

Was £849 at launch

Now just £399 View Deal

The only thing to bear in mind is that you need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your purchase to get the deal, but if you opt for a rolling SIM then you can cancel it immediately afterwards and eschew any further payments completely.

While you can bring the price of the phone down even further with various grading tiers available, I’d still argue that the ‘like new’ option is your best bet, not just for the overall experience but also for the fact that it includes a two-year warranty.

You might be wondering, given that we’re now on the Galaxy S25, is the Samsung Galaxy S23 even worth considering? To that end, I answer with a resounding yes. The entry-level S series phones have barely changed all that much since the Galaxy S21, and the only major thing you’ll be missing is a longer duration of software support. For everything else though, the S23 a real winner.

I used the phone myself for a period last year and found myself highly impressed with just how bright and vivid its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen was, plus at that size it’s very easy to use one-handed, which can’t be said for some of the larger phones on the market.

Everything felt zippy too, thanks to the fairly powerful chipset inside and the 120Hz refresh rate, which still feels lightyears ahead of the 60Hz rate that continues to be used on non-Pro level iPhones.

The triple camera system on the back also did a great job of capturing a whole host of scenarios well. It’s not up to the same level as what Pixel phones can achieve, but I was rarely (if ever) dissatisfied with the results.

At just £399, the Galaxy S23 is a genuine bargain, pure and simple, and I don’t think you’ll find a more premium Android phone for the price right now.