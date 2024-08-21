Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although it’s not the latest Samsung Galaxy S series handset, the 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy S23 remains a fantastic choice for most users. 

The Galaxy S23 boasts a powerful and speedy processor, all-day battery life and a capable camera set-up, all housed in a pocketable 6.1-inch handset. 

Its Dynamic AMOLED 2x display boasts HDR10 Plus support and can even reach a maximum brightness of 1750 nits when watching HDR content. Not only that but thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations feel buttery smooth. 

The Galaxy S23 runs on the Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset which, despite being bested by the newer Gen 3 model, still offers exceptionally fast speeds and can handle anything from multitasking between apps to mobile gaming with ease. In fact, we found that users shouldn’t notice the power difference between the S23 and the S24 in everyday use.

Keen photographers will especially appreciate that the S23 is fitted with a capable trio of rear-facing cameras, including a 50MP main lens that features AI and Nightography to capture detailed shots across all lighting conditions. 

After the S24 series launch earlier this year, the S23 is undoubtedly more budget-friendly than ever before but it can be hard to determine which deals are truly worthwhile.

To save you the hassle of scouring the internet for a genuinely good Samsung Galaxy S23 offer, our deals scanner has collected the very best S23 reductions before.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right now:

If you’ve decided that you want a Samsung smartphone but just aren’t sure which one is right for you, then be sure to visit our round up of the best Samsung Galaxy deals where we’ve listed the top offers across the range to suit all uses and budgets.

Otherwise, if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem instead then you should check out our collection of the best iPhone deals instead.

More Samsung Galaxy S23 deals:

UK Samsung Galaxy S23 offers:

US Samsung Galaxy S23 offers:

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

