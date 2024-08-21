Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals for August 2024

Although it’s not the latest Samsung Galaxy S series handset, the 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy S23 remains a fantastic choice for most users.

The Galaxy S23 boasts a powerful and speedy processor, all-day battery life and a capable camera set-up, all housed in a pocketable 6.1-inch handset.

Its Dynamic AMOLED 2x display boasts HDR10 Plus support and can even reach a maximum brightness of 1750 nits when watching HDR content. Not only that but thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations feel buttery smooth.

The Galaxy S23 runs on the Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset which, despite being bested by the newer Gen 3 model, still offers exceptionally fast speeds and can handle anything from multitasking between apps to mobile gaming with ease. In fact, we found that users shouldn’t notice the power difference between the S23 and the S24 in everyday use.

Keen photographers will especially appreciate that the S23 is fitted with a capable trio of rear-facing cameras, including a 50MP main lens that features AI and Nightography to capture detailed shots across all lighting conditions.

After the S24 series launch earlier this year, the S23 is undoubtedly more budget-friendly than ever before but it can be hard to determine which deals are truly worthwhile.

To save you the hassle of scouring the internet for a genuinely good Samsung Galaxy S23 offer, our deals scanner has collected the very best S23 reductions before.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right now:

More Samsung Galaxy S23 deals:

UK Samsung Galaxy S23 offers:

US Samsung Galaxy S23 offers: