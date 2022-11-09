Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra by a massive £200 ahead of Black Friday.

The biggest sales event of the year takes place on November 18, which is a week on Friday. As has become the custom, however, a whole bunch of Black Friday-adjacent offers have already started to appear online.

One of the most appealing that we’ve seen so far has to be the deal over at Currys, where you can currently buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, in any colour (Phantom Black, Bergundy, Green, or Phantom White), with 128GB of internal storage for £949.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets hefty price drop ahead of Black Friday Save on Samsung’s top phone of the year ahead of Black Friday Currys

Save £200

£949 View Deal

That’s still a healthy outlay of cash, of course, but it’s a whopping £200 less than the normal price of £1,149. Put another way, it’s a reduction of around 17%.

This is for a device that we still hold to be the best flagship Android phone on the market. In 4.5-star review we concluded that “It’s not cheap, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a huge phone with a huge spec list. Most of it works fantastically well and those that bemoaned the death of the Galaxy Note will have found its successor.”

While it’s still not exactly cheap, this price cut lessens that first reservation considerably. Especially given that the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains so relevant – we’re still likely several months away from its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, hitting the market.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s level of ongoing software support is excellent these days. It has promised an impressive five years of updates and four major OS updates for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which means that it will still be supported when Android 16 rolls around in 2025.

We’ll be keeping you in the loop on all the deals over the coming week or so, but we doubt you’ll find a better deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra this coming Black Friday.