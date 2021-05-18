Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a sensational price cut in this unmissable deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the very best Android phones available right now, and this saving makes it an even better choice for your next upgrade.

Using the code ‘PICKSAVINGS‘, you can bag yourself a shiny Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £539.99 – that’s down from £599. That’s a hefty £60 off one of our favourite phones of the year.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 for £539.99 with code PICKSAVINGS

The deal comes via mobiledealsuk and it’s sold through eBay. Delivery is free too, which is always nice to see.

Even though it comes via eBay, this is a new product – rather than one that has already been used by someone else. It’s unlocked too, so whether you’re on O2, EE or any other network you should be able to pop in your SIM without any issues.

In terms of specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a bit of a beast. The phone is powered by the nippy 5G Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and this offers excellent all-round performance in both gaming and everyday use.

You’ve also got 128GB storage, an IP68-rated body to keep it safe from spills and three great cameras on the back (plus another on the front for selfies), The cherry on the cake is the excellent 120Hz display, that offers seriously smooth scrolling and responsive gaming.

We raved about the Samsung Galaxy S21 in our in-depth four star review earlier in the year, saying “While it’s not as technically advanced as previous S series phones, the S21 feels like a solid device that’ll suit most people’s needs. It’s slim, ever so light and importantly, doesn’t skimp on performance. The design is also just downright fun and the colour options are nicely varied and interesting.”

Considering everything that it offers, the Galaxy S21 remains an easy recommendation at full price, but this discount makes it even sweeter.