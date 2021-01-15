Following the official unveiling of Samsung’s S21 range of phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has received a massive price drop of almost £300 for the occasion.

Falling from a staggering £999 to just £699.95, this is the perfect time to upgrade from an old Android handset to one of the best phones of 2020 – which still holds up today. If you’re feeling a pinch of FOMO surrounding the new S21 Plus then it’s worth pointing out that the S20 Plus actually has a sharper QHD+ resolution screen, offering a more robust visual experience than its successor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for just £699.95 (was £999)

As if that wasn’t enough, it’ll be quite a while before we see any movement on the S21 Plus’ starting price of £949. Given that this fantastic offer for the S20 Plus is now available nearly a year after the phone’s release, that should give you an indication of how long you’d expect to wait for a similarly tempting price drop on the newer model.

Still, even a year after the phone’s release, the S20’s high-end spec sheet of a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED QHD+ display, 12GB RAM, 5G capability and a triple-camera set-up on the back is still a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

We loved the S20 Plus during our testing, bestowing the phone with a high 4.5/5 rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, earning its place as one of the best Android phones ever made.

In his verdict for the phone, Editor Alastair Stevenson wrote: “If you’re after a top-end Android phone then the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the best around. Though it doesn’t quite match the specs of the much pricier Galaxy S20 Ultra, the compromises remain few and far between. This, plus its more comfortable size, significantly improved camera and impressive display make it a better option than its more expensive sibling for most buyers.”

So if you’re ready to make the switch to a high-end Android phone then now is the time to do it – thanks to its stellar specs, terrific camera set-up and gorgeous screen, the Galaxy S20 Plus won’t leave you disappointed.

