Today’s the last day that you can bag the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone for just £359.99, down from its original price point of £799 – that’s a whopping £439 saving.

Until midnight tonight, you can get an extra 10% off your purchase via selected eBay vendors, with the discount appearing at the checkout. While the deal in question only applies to professionally refurbished models of the Galaxy S10, the highlighted version is still in grade-A condition, ensuring that you’re getting a phone of superb quality despite the hefty discount.

Even though the superior Galaxy S20 range has been on the market for some time now, this doesn’t take away from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a premium smartphone that earns its place in 2020.

After all, the Galaxy S20 range starts at £799, unless you can snap up a cheeky deal of course, but even then you wouldn’t even begin to find an offer that could provide quite the same value for money as this one right here.

With a 6.1-inch AMOLED+ screen boasting a near edge-to-edge aesthetic, alongside three rear-facing cameras that offer versatile performance in a bunch of conditions, the Galaxy S10 is still every bit of what you’d expect a high-end phone to be.

In our 4.5/5 review, we surmised: “there isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now than the Samsung Galaxy S10 – and its two biggest competitors are, at this moment, the smaller S10e and the pricier S10 Plus.”

Funnily enough, at just £359.99 the Galaxy S10 is now cheaper than the Galaxy S10e’s original price point, meaning there’s now very little reason as to why you wouldn’t opt for the full-fat S10.

So if you do fancy upgrading your smartphone to the superb Galaxy S10, be sure to do so before midnight tonight, otherwise you’ll miss out on the extra 10% off currently available at the checkout.

