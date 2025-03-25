Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds have plummeted in price 

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have seen a £50 price drop in Amazon’s spring sale. Don’t miss out on your chance to pick up the Samsung earbuds at a discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently just £169 when you buy them on Amazon. That’s a good 22% off the £219 RRP of these 2024 noise-cancelling earbuds, saving you £50 when you shop today.

This is the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds fall in price since Black Friday when they dropped to just £159. Don’t miss this opportunity to pick up the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just £10 more than their November sale price while the spring sale is going on.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro worth buying?

Samsung's best true wireless yet Pros Cons

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung’s newest Pro earbuds released in 2024.

The earbuds feature an AirPod-like stem design and are available in white or this sleek silver finish. The Samsung Seamless Codec compresses and encodes audio up to 24bit/96kHz for high-fidelity audio, as the Galaxy AI-powered Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC create a personalised soundscape based on your fit.

There’s 360-degree spatial audio support, while Adaptive Noise Control adjusts the noise-cancelling and Ambient Mode to fit your surroundings. You can even use AI to experience real-time translations and hold conversations by pairing the earbuds with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Finally, the wireless charging case offers 6 hours of listening and 26 hours with the case with ANC enabled, or 7 hours and 30 with the case without.

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro 4 out of 5 stars in his review, praising the earbuds’ warm, enjoyable performance, strong noise-cancelling, solid battery life and comfortable fit. He wrote:

“Arguably Samsung’s best earbuds to date with a strong noise-cancelling performance, enjoyably rich sound and solid battery life. It is aimed towards those who are in the Samsung ecosystem with its Samsung specific features, and if that’s not you then there are plenty of tempting alternatives to consider for similar money”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review.

