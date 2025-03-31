The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

If you’re considering picking up a new laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale, you’re running out of time. Hurry to Amazon before midnight to save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024).

The Galaxy Book 4 would usually cost you £748.99, but shop today and you can bag the laptop for as low as £399. That’s a substantial £349.99 saving on the 2024 Galaxy device.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) home for just £399 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) has dropped to just £399.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Shop today before this offer ends to save 47% compared to the laptop’s £748.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £748.99

Now £399 View Deal

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen the Galaxy Book 4 fall in price since the laptop landed on Amazon last year, meaning there’s been no better time to grab it. Run to Amazon before the Spring Sale ends to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get the laptop for just £399.

The Galaxy Book 4 is a 15.6-inch Windows laptop by Samsung.

This particular configuration is powered by an Intel Core 5 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though you can upgrade to a model with a different chipset, more RAM and storage and even a touchscreen if you don’t mind paying more.

For those looking to keep things under £400, this model combines the Intel Core 5 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX570A graphics enabling it to handle multitasking during the work or school day and gaming once it’s time to relax. It also features a large Full HD display perfect for streaming movies and TV shows.

The laptop is lightweight and portable at just under 1.6kg with an array of useful ports, including HDMI, two USB-A, two USB-C, a microSD slot and an RJ45 port for high-speed LAN connections.

The device slots nicely into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, allowing it to work seamlessly alongside other Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds by the brand. You can even use your Galaxy phone as a webcam for the best quality video calls using the larger screen.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for more Samsung devices in the sale, we’ve spotted some great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablets, along with the Galaxy A16 4G smartphone and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, to name just a few Spring bargains.