:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is nearly 50% off with this Amazon Spring saving

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re considering picking up a new laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale, you’re running out of time. Hurry to Amazon before midnight to save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024). 

The Galaxy Book 4 would usually cost you £748.99, but shop today and you can bag the laptop for as low as £399. That’s a substantial £349.99 saving on the 2024 Galaxy device. 

Take the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) home for just £399

Take the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) home for just £399

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (2024) has dropped to just £399.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Shop today before this offer ends to save 47% compared to the laptop’s £748.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £748.99
  • Now £399
View Deal

This is by far the lowest we’ve seen the Galaxy Book 4 fall in price since the laptop landed on Amazon last year, meaning there’s been no better time to grab it. Run to Amazon before the Spring Sale ends to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get the laptop for just £399. 

The Galaxy Book 4 is a 15.6-inch Windows laptop by Samsung. 

This particular configuration is powered by an Intel Core 5 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though you can upgrade to a model with a different chipset, more RAM and storage and even a touchscreen if you don’t mind paying more. 

For those looking to keep things under £400, this model combines the Intel Core 5 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX570A graphics enabling it to handle multitasking during the work or school day and gaming once it’s time to relax. It also features a large Full HD display perfect for streaming movies and TV shows. 

The laptop is lightweight and portable at just under 1.6kg with an array of useful ports, including HDMI, two USB-A, two USB-C, a microSD slot and an RJ45 port for high-speed LAN connections. 

The device slots nicely into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, allowing it to work seamlessly alongside other Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds by the brand. You can even use your Galaxy phone as a webcam for the best quality video calls using the larger screen.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for more Samsung devices in the sale, we’ve spotted some great savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablets, along with the Galaxy A16 4G smartphone and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, to name just a few Spring bargains. 

You might like…

One of Huawei’s best smartwatches is currently under £150 on Amazon

One of Huawei’s best smartwatches is currently under £150 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 56 mins ago
The TicWatch Pro 5 is even cheaper for the final hours of Amazon’s Spring Sale

The TicWatch Pro 5 is even cheaper for the final hours of Amazon’s Spring Sale

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This ergonomic mouse is nearly half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

This ergonomic mouse is nearly half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Today is your last chance to grab the Sonos Move 2 with 20% off

Today is your last chance to grab the Sonos Move 2 with 20% off

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Honor 200 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Honor 200 is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has seen another discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has seen another discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access