After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

Following Samsung’s unveiling of its latest series of mid-range handsets, last year’s pick is now down to a seriously tempting price.

From what we’ve seen so far of the new Galaxy A56, it does seem as though Samsung’s new mid-ranger could raise the bar just that bit higher in 2025, but in doing so it has also raised the price, jumping to a starting rate of £499 which is quite an increase on the £439 launch price of its predecessor.

However, the Galaxy A55 can now be picked up for the much cheaper rate of only £364, saving you well over £100 if you decide not to go for Samsung’s newer device. Plus, even though it will soon be replaced, there are still plenty of reasons why the A55 is a great handset to have in 2025.

The Galaxy A55 is now even cheaper The Galaxy A55 has become even more affordable following Samsung’s latest announcement, making it a bargain buy for anyone looking to upgrade to a newer device. Amazon

Was £439

Now just £364 View Deal

For starters, one of the phone’s best features in its price bracket is its build quality. Far too often with even the best mid-range phones, you’ll see companies opt for a plastic chassis in order to keep the costs down, but the Galaxy A55 packs a glass backing alongside aluminium on the sides for a more premium feel.

It even boasts IP57 water resistance to keep the phone protected if any mishaps should occur, although the extended three-year warranty with the device also goes a long way towards giving you extra peace of mind.

Samsung’s long been known for its bright, eye-catching displays and the Galaxy A55 is no different. Its 6.6-inch OLED panel is just at the right level to make it great for watching content on the go but without ever feeling too cumbersome in the hand.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

The camera quality has also hit a respectable level where, even though it can’t quite match the prowess of the Pixel 8a, it can still pump out some detailed shots when needed, with wonderfully saturated colours.

As a final cherry on top, the 5000mAh battery can easily see you through to the end of the day without any anxiety that it’ll reach zero before getting to a power outlet. There’s no wireless charging unfortunately, but that’s not too uncommon at this end of the market.

For just £364, the Galaxy A55 is an undeniable bargain that’s worth considering for any Samsung fans looking to upgrade.