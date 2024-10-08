Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Amazon is offering a tempting sale price on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, a fine mid-range smartphone now selling for a lot less.

It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, and it sees a 15 percent saving on this capable smartphone. That results in a price of £222 rather than the previous price of £261.67.

That’s a bit of a bargain, to put it mildly. This is a phone that carried a recommended retail price of £449 up until earlier this year.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £222 Amazon is selling the Galaxy A54 5G for just £222 as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event. Amazon

Save 15%

Now £222 View Deal

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a 4 out of 5 review at the time of its launch, calling it “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, and adding that “it has a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

That display is a 6.4-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a pretty premium spec. The aforementioned camera set-up includes an improved 50MP main sensor, which is larger than its predecessor and features upgraded OIS.

This results in decent pictures in well-lit conditions, with Samsung’s signature vivid colours to the fore. It’s excellent at HDR too, pulling out shadows whilst taming highlights. Low light photography has taken a turn for the better, too.

We like that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G includes IP67 certification. This means that it’s quite a bit more water and dust resistant than most phones at this price.

Performance shouldn’t let you down either, with Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 powering it along in conjunction with a generous 8GB of RAM.

There’s a decent 128GB of storage on this particular model, too, which should be sufficient for your media-storage needs. If not, there’s a microSDXC slot, so you can always expand it.

Samsung’s A-series phones are always solid picks, and at this price the Galaxy A54 proves to be an even safer bet than usual.