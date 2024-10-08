Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy A54 going cheap in Amazon’s sale

Jon Mundy

Amazon is offering a tempting sale price on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, a fine mid-range smartphone now selling for a lot less.

It’s all part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, and it sees a 15 percent saving on this capable smartphone. That results in a price of £222 rather than the previous price of £261.67.

That’s a bit of a bargain, to put it mildly. This is a phone that carried a recommended retail price of £449 up until earlier this year.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a 4 out of 5 review at the time of its launch, calling it “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, and adding that “it has a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

That display is a 6.4-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a pretty premium spec. The aforementioned camera set-up includes an improved 50MP main sensor, which is larger than its predecessor and features upgraded OIS.

This results in decent pictures in well-lit conditions, with Samsung’s signature vivid colours to the fore. It’s excellent at HDR too, pulling out shadows whilst taming highlights. Low light photography has taken a turn for the better, too.

We like that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G includes IP67 certification. This means that it’s quite a bit more water and dust resistant than most phones at this price.

Performance shouldn’t let you down either, with Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 powering it along in conjunction with a generous 8GB of RAM.

There’s a decent 128GB of storage on this particular model, too, which should be sufficient for your media-storage needs. If not, there’s a microSDXC slot, so you can always expand it.

Samsung’s A-series phones are always solid picks, and at this price the Galaxy A54 proves to be an even safer bet than usual.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

