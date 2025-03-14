Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Give your PC or laptop a boost without paying a fortune, with this offer on Samsung’s SSD.

Get the 4TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD for a steal at just $249.97 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a massive saving of over $95.

Featuring NAND memory, groundbreaking speeds and a whopping 4TB capacity, the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD is a must have for anyone who wants to boost and expand the storage on their PC or laptop.

In fact, you can expect up to a whopping 7250MB/s read speeds and 6300MB/s write speeds, making this the perfect upgrade for support file transfers and finishing tough tasks faster than before.

Optimised to support the latest technology for SSDs, the 990 Evo Plus is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, which promises more bandwidth and higher data processing and performance.

Its massive 4TB capacity allows PCs to process advanced data and heavy graphics seriously quickly. Plus, the SSD is fitted with Samsung’s Intelligent Turbowrite 2.0 which offers enhanced performance over its predecessor, thanks to its enhanced large-file performance and buffer storage area.

Although 4TB might sound slightly over-powering, the 990 Evo Plus boasts thermal control to prevent overheating or any battery issues. With its nickel-coated controller, the 990 Evo Plus uses less power while achieving a similar performance level.

With Magician Software, you can ensure the 990 Evo Plus SSD always performs at its best, as it keeps up to date with firmware upgrades, offers extra encryption and continuously monitors drive health too.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD, it currently boasts a near perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 3050 customer reviews. Customers appreciate the drive’s speed and functionality, and also comment on how easy it is to install too.

If you want to boost your PC or laptop, then this offer on the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD should not be missed. At under $250, act fast before this deal expires.