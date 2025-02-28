Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED TV is at the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Super Bowl may have come and gone but if you want to be ready for next year then this epic Samsung TV deal is a must-buy.

While it makes a lot of sense to scale back spending where you can, opting for mid-range phones like the Honor 200 Pro or great value earbuds such as the Nothing Ear (a), I’d argue that the one area where you really should spend a bit more is on your TV. After all, it’s everyone’s go-to device after a long day of work, and a better TV can really elevate your down-time.

To that end, it’s noteworthy to see that the super flagship 77-inch Samsung S95D OLED TV has fallen 20% from $4397.99 to just $3497.99. As a way of properly treating yourself to a whole new entertainment system, it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer here.

Get 20% off the Samsung S95D

Get 20% off the Samsung S95D

The 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is now 20% cheaper, making this the perfect opportunity to treat yourself with a truly immersive home cinema experience.

  • Amazon
  • Was $4397.99
  • Now just $3497.99
View Deal

For starters, having that 77-inch panel will really make it feel like you’ve just installed a cinema in your living room. It’ll give you a much closer look at all the detail that 4K can unearth, as well the contrast levels provided by OLED.

OLED tech uses self-lighting pixels to create a more true to life colouring thanks to true deep blacks that allow darker portions of a scene to really stand out. It’s a massive boon for all types of content, ranging from horror films to video games.

In fact, the 65-inch version of this same set scored a rare five-star rating from our team, with the verdict reading: “The 65S95D is an incredible TV. It pushes OLED technology to previously unimaginable levels of brightness, while simultaneously improving all the secondary features – colour, contrast, sharpness and so on – required to ensure that all this ground-breaking brightness is put to absolutely optimal use.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

There’s even an anti-reflection filter on the display so that if you watch TV in an area that’s reached by quite a lot of natural light then you don’t have to worry about squinting to see what’s on-screen.

As a final note, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support on all four of the HDMI ports featured on the S95D, this TV is designed with next-gen gamers in mind, and able to make the most out of the latest games consoles.

For the ultimate upgrade in home entertainment, you can’t ask for a better buy than this Samsung OLED TV.

You might like…

Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung Galaxy tablet, so act fast

Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung Galaxy tablet, so act fast

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The Pixel 8a is now nearly half the price of the iPhone 16e

The Pixel 8a is now nearly half the price of the iPhone 16e

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
You should sell your Xbox and buy a Meta Quest 3 headset – here’s why

You should sell your Xbox and buy a Meta Quest 3 headset – here’s why

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S25 hasn’t been out a month and it’s already discounted

The Samsung Galaxy S25 hasn’t been out a month and it’s already discounted

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
This Chromebook deal shows why Windows laptops can’t compete

This Chromebook deal shows why Windows laptops can’t compete

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

This is the 4K Blu-ray player to get if you’re building a home cinema

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access