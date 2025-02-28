Samsung’s 77-inch OLED TV is at the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ price

The Super Bowl may have come and gone but if you want to be ready for next year then this epic Samsung TV deal is a must-buy.

While it makes a lot of sense to scale back spending where you can, opting for mid-range phones like the Honor 200 Pro or great value earbuds such as the Nothing Ear (a), I’d argue that the one area where you really should spend a bit more is on your TV. After all, it’s everyone’s go-to device after a long day of work, and a better TV can really elevate your down-time.

To that end, it’s noteworthy to see that the super flagship 77-inch Samsung S95D OLED TV has fallen 20% from $4397.99 to just $3497.99. As a way of properly treating yourself to a whole new entertainment system, it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer here.

For starters, having that 77-inch panel will really make it feel like you’ve just installed a cinema in your living room. It’ll give you a much closer look at all the detail that 4K can unearth, as well the contrast levels provided by OLED.

OLED tech uses self-lighting pixels to create a more true to life colouring thanks to true deep blacks that allow darker portions of a scene to really stand out. It’s a massive boon for all types of content, ranging from horror films to video games.

In fact, the 65-inch version of this same set scored a rare five-star rating from our team, with the verdict reading: “The 65S95D is an incredible TV. It pushes OLED technology to previously unimaginable levels of brightness, while simultaneously improving all the secondary features – colour, contrast, sharpness and so on – required to ensure that all this ground-breaking brightness is put to absolutely optimal use.”

There’s even an anti-reflection filter on the display so that if you watch TV in an area that’s reached by quite a lot of natural light then you don’t have to worry about squinting to see what’s on-screen.

As a final note, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support on all four of the HDMI ports featured on the S95D, this TV is designed with next-gen gamers in mind, and able to make the most out of the latest games consoles.

For the ultimate upgrade in home entertainment, you can’t ask for a better buy than this Samsung OLED TV.