Glued to your TV? Watch shows and films as they were intended with the 4K UHD 43-inch Samsung UE43NU7020 TV for only £255.20 when you order using the eBay 20% off code. But be quick, because it’s ending tomorrow!

Bringing you the amazing spec of some of Samsung’s more superior TV sets, the UE43NU7020 is the ideal choice if you’re shopping on a budget. Already £319 (down from £399), maximise on your savings with a further 20%, taking it down to just £255.20. Gracing you with 43-inches of 4K Ultra HD magic, get a pixel perfect image with other smart technologies, all in a trademark sleek casing.

To get the jaw-dropping 20% saving on the SamsungUE43NU7020, simply enter the discount code POP20 at the checkout. Upgrade your movie nights and be quick to jump on this steal of a price for a huge 43-inch TV.

Although perhaps the younger brother of Samsung’s range of 4K UHD TVs, the UE43NU7020 still packs a punch, all at a more accessible price. Forgoing the more elite metal materials of its superior counterparts, this TV set up is cased in plastic, but still manages to look stylish with its minimalist design.

All that being said, if you’re buying this Samsung TV, you probably only care about the picture — and rightly so! With Ultra HD, 4K resolutions, enjoy a clear, sharp picture that doesn’t skimp on even the smallest details. The UE43NU7020 also benefits from the UHD Dimming feature, meaning your screen will adapt to your surroundings to ensure you’re always receiving the best display.

Better still, Samsung understands all your bingeing needs and that’s why it comes with a Universal Guide, meaning you can dive into your next TV series obsession or new favourite film in seconds. Tailor made to suit your watching behaviour, find endless possibilities of what to watch next, and have the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube at your fingertips.

No need to flinch away from the price tag of a 4K UHD TV (even one at 43-inches in size). Already an incredible price at just under £320 for the Samsung UE43NU7020, you can slash the price by 20% before midnight tomorrow in the eBay seasonal sale.

