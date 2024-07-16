Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Sage’s Barista coffee machine has a tasty Prime Day price cut

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Looking to upgrade your coffee setup in Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 sale? We’ve found the perfect option with the Sage Barista Express.

For the sale, Amazon has slashed 29% off the price of this high-end machine. This brings down the £629.95 RRP down to a far more tempting £449.95.

Still expensive, but for a capable piece of kitchen kit like this this is a very good saving. This also happens to be the cheapest price we’ve seen this machine drop to this year on Amazon.

Follow our Prime Day 2024 live blog for all the best savings during Amazon's July shopping event.

This is a versatile coffee maker, promising bean-to-cup drinks. It includes an integrated conical burr grinder that doles out the correct amount of grounds. There’s precise espresso extraction for your preferred notes, and a water pressure system ensures the flavours are drawn out evenly during extraction.

It has a powerful steam wand for milk texturing too and it looks great – with a sleek black finish and plenty of metal. We haven’t reviewed this specific model, however it has a 4.6 rating on Amazon with over 2200 reviews.

As with all Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member to benefit. Here’s how to sign up for a free Prime Day trial. For a selection of the best Prime Day deals, see our curated list below.

