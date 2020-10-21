There’s one day left to bag the speedy Ryzen 7 2700x processor for just £156.40 when you use the code PICK8OFF.

AMD’s 2018 processor is already discounted to just £170 over at Currys PC World’s eBay storefront, but the limited time code PICK8OFF lets you bring that price down even further. The code does expire tomorrow however, so there isn’t much time left to make use of this fantastic deal.

Deal: Ryzen 7 2700X for just £156.40 (use code PICK8OFF at the checkout)

If you’re looking to build an absolute cutting edge gaming PC then this is not the deal for you. To that end, the new Ryzen 5000 range processors are more in line with what you’d need – this deal is for anyone who wants a fairly modern gaming build without breaking the bank.

Originally retailing at £329.99, the 2700x was among the best processors you could buy for gaming in 2018, and is still a solid option today. With 8 cores, 16 threads and clock speeds up to 4.3GHz, the 2700x can handle all the latest AAA games as long as you’re pairing it with a powerful enough graphics card. You even get a Wraith Cooler bundled in to stop the chip getting too toasty.

At the time of its release, the 2700x also featured a revamped version of AMD’s Precision Boost 2 technology. In our testing for the Trusted Reviews recommended processor, we detailed:

“Precision Boost determines how fast each core of the chip should be running, depending on the workload. As any given core is assigned a task, it will ramp up from its power-saving speed (in this case, 2.2GHz) to a minimum of the base clock speed (3.6GHz).

Deal: Ryzen 7 2700X for just £156.40 (use code PICK8OFF at the checkout)

Beyond that, Precision Boost will continually bump up the clock speed by 25MHz until it can ideally hit the boost clock speed (4.3GHz). It’s all about getting the maximum performance from the CPU when it’s needed, but saving power when it isn’t.”

Given that you can bag the Ryzen 7 2700x for over half its original price, this bargain sells itself. Just remember to use the code PICK8OFF at the checkout or you won’t receive the full discount.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…