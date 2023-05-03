Roku Streambar Price Crash: More than 50% off

The Roku Streambar smart soundbar has dropped in price by more than 50%, marking a great-value way to bolster older TVs.

British online retailer Very is currently selling the Roku Streambar for £59.99, which is a £70 saving on the £129.99 RRP.

Save £70 on the Roku Streambar Very is offering the Roku Streambar for £59.99, which is a £70 saving on the £129.99 RRP. Very

Save £70

Now £59.99 View Deal

This is for a soundbar-cum-video-streamer that has the radical potential to turn any tired old TV into something modern. We awarded the Streambar 4 stars in our review, concluding that “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality.”

“It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

The Roku Streambar bolsters the sound output significantly compared to your TV’s invariably weedy built-in speakers, with four 1.9-inch full-range drivers. Two are positioned as centre speakers and the other two are angled out to the side. Vocal clarity, in particular, takes a big step up.

It also offers strong streaming performance, as you’d expect from a Roku-branded product. A bundled in remote control provides instant access to Netflix, Spotify, Rakuten TV and Google Play, though thousands more apps and channels are available through Roku’s platform.

Video output is on point, with 4K HDR (HDR10) output and the ability to upscale 720p and 1080p sources to 4K. Dolby Audio is also included.

Elsewhere, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also supported, meaning you can stream audio from iOS devices and control compatible smart products from the Apple Home app.

All in all, it’s a great one-stop-shop for giving an older TV a second lease of life, whether it’s your main set or a secondary one in a bedroom, office or kitchen. At this price, the Roku Streambar is especially tempting.