 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roku Streambar Price Crash: More than 50% off

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Roku Streambar smart soundbar has dropped in price by more than 50%, marking a great-value way to bolster older TVs.

British online retailer Very is currently selling the Roku Streambar for £59.99, which is a £70 saving on the £129.99 RRP.

Save £70 on the Roku Streambar

Save £70 on the Roku Streambar

Very is offering the Roku Streambar for £59.99, which is a £70 saving on the £129.99 RRP.

  • Very
  • Save £70
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

This is for a soundbar-cum-video-streamer that has the radical potential to turn any tired old TV into something modern. We awarded the Streambar 4 stars in our review, concluding that “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality.”

“It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

The Roku Streambar bolsters the sound output significantly compared to your TV’s invariably weedy built-in speakers, with four 1.9-inch full-range drivers. Two are positioned as centre speakers and the other two are angled out to the side. Vocal clarity, in particular, takes a big step up.

It also offers strong streaming performance, as you’d expect from a Roku-branded product. A bundled in remote control provides instant access to Netflix, Spotify, Rakuten TV and Google Play, though thousands more apps and channels are available through Roku’s platform.

Video output is on point, with 4K HDR (HDR10) output and the ability to upscale 720p and 1080p sources to 4K. Dolby Audio is also included.

Elsewhere, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also supported, meaning you can stream audio from iOS devices and control compatible smart products from the Apple Home app.

All in all, it’s a great one-stop-shop for giving an older TV a second lease of life, whether it’s your main set or a secondary one in a bedroom, office or kitchen. At this price, the Roku Streambar is especially tempting.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Best Soundbar 2023: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2023: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.