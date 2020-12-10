Roku Streambar drops to lowest ever price on eBay

The Roku Streambar is an excellent way to smarten up a tired old television. Not only does it provide a sound bar to retire those crappy internal speakers, but it also offers the full Roku video streaming ecosystem.

Effectively, you’re getting two products in one so it’s great for space saving and provides 4K HDR visuals, Dolby audio and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming music and podcasts from your mobile device.

The Roku Streambar retails for £129.99, but via eBay you can currently grab one for £99.99. You can get it down to £91.99 with the coupon code PICK8OFF at checkout.

DEAL: Get a Roku Streambar for £91.99 (£38 off) on eBay

Just be sure to use that coupon code PICK8OFF when checking out in order to get the best price.

In our review of the Roku Streambar, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars and praised the excellent colour clarity, space-saving size, good streaming performance and slick voice search. It doesn’t have HDR10 or Dolby Atmos, but for most people this will be a fine solution.

There’s a full range of excellent streaming apps too, including the iPlayer, Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, Now TV, UKTV Play, ITV Player, All4 and Spotify.

DEAL: Get a Roku Streambar for £91.99 (£38 off) on eBay

Our reviewer Kob Monney wrote: “The Roku Streambar offers enjoyable audio quality that’s bigger and louder than you might expect from such a small unit. For those with no interest in Atmos or DTS:X frills, the Streambar positions itself as a great value proposition for cheaper TVs with its smart features and sound, but less so for TVs that already have the Roku’s slate of features.

“The lack of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is less of an issue considering they’re not widely available on cheaper TVs. There is an issue with HLG HDR, but we’ve been told a fix is on the way.”