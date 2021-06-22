The Roku Express HD streaming box is now absurdly cheap at £16.99

Prime Day continues to throw up the streaming deals with the Roku Express HD rocking up for an almost criminally low price.

For the next few hours, you can grab the 1080p hi-def streaming box for just £16.99. That’s down from the £29.99 standard price with a £13 saving in total.

That’s 40% off for a reliable streamer with access to Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, ITV Hub, All4, My5, Apple TV Plus, BT Sport, Prime Video, NOW as well as live TV. There’s also The Roku Channel to enjoy, which has tons of movies available.

The deal also includes a Roku remote with access to dedicated buttons for Netflix and Spotify, while you can also download a secondary remote via the free Roku mobile app on iPhone and Android. Roku is also throwing a HDMI cable in for good measure. It’s also possible to power this device via the HDMI port on your TV set meaning you won’t need to take up yet another plug.

We’d definitely recommend this for people who’re looking for a smart TV option for their secondary television set, or if you’re new to streaming and want to jump aboard with the capacious Netflix library. You can check out the feature set in the video below.

We’re big fans of the simple Roku interface and you’ll struggle to find a better line-up of apps. The plug and play aspect of this device is also mighty preferable.

This device is limited to high definition streaming, but Prime Day also has a killer deal for the 4K HDR version of the diminutive device for just £26.99, which is a 31% saving on the £39.99 asking price. You’ll find that offer on the same page as the link below.

However, if you don’t have the TV capable of accessing the higher resolution and high dynamic range settings, you’ll struggle to find a better deal on a decent set-top box than this. Grab it while you can.