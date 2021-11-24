Rock Jaw’s Avant Air earbud drops to lowest price yet

In the mood for a high performing, reasonably priced pair of earbuds? Well this deal for the Rock Jaw Avant Air brings the earphone to their lowest price yet.

The Avant Air went on sale in summer 2021 for £119.95 before dropping in price to £88.95. This current deal has brought a further £19 of that price to £69.99. These earbuds are almost half of what they were when they first went on sale.

Avant Air earbud drops to lowest price yet Rock Jaw’s 4.5 star rated Avant Air earbuds have fallen to their lowest price yet Amazon UK

Was £88.95

Now £69.99 View Deal

We rated the Avant Air 4.5 stars when we reviewed them, commenting that while they weren’t “the flashiest earbuds… the Rock Jaw Avant Air are assured performers for an affordable price as a result of their balanced sound, decent battery life and rugged design.”

Its appearance is rather odd, giving them the look of earwig (a sonic one, so to speak), but there’s a reason for that. The fins and boarder rings help keep them in place, and with their IPX5 protection, these earphones could double up as a pair for use in the gym and outdoor exercises.

Battery is a substantial 12 hours per earbud and 39 hours in total, so the Rock Jaw have plenty of juice to last a week if not more.

Bluetooth streaming support stretches to AAC and aptX, so they’ll be able to extract good quality audio from either an iPhone or Android smartphone. While there’s no built-in voice control, a touch of a button is all that’s required to get your mobile device’s assistant up and running. And with its Game mode, the Avant Air claim to reduce the latency to low levels, so the audio is always in sync with what’s on screen. These features all help to make the Avant Air a versatile pair of earphones.

And what’s more they sound better than the vast majority of earbuds around their price. Offering a balanced and smooth sound with good timing, detail and clean delivery; they’re good for use with a variety of music genres.

Avant Air earbud drops to lowest price yet Rock Jaw’s 4.5 star rated Avant Air earbuds have fallen to their lowest price yet Amazon UK

Was £88.95

Now £69.99 View Deal

So if you are not looking to spend a lot and want to bag yourself a bargain around Black Friday, the Rock Jaw Avant Air certainly fit into that category. At £69.99 they’re a terrific value pair.

For the best Black Friday deals, head over to our dedicated hub to find out what has been discounted for the sales event.