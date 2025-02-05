Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You might never need to vacuum again with this stunning Roborock S7 Max Ultra deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re sick of having to mop and vacuum your floors every week then now’s your chance to take it off of your to-do list with this Roborock S7 Max Ultra offer.

Roborock, if you didn’t know, is one of the biggest brands within the robot vacuuming space and the S7 Max Ultra (as its name suggests), sits at the higher end of the company’s products with tons of bells and whistles thrown in for total convenience. All of its smarts do come at a hefty cost however with an RRP of £799.

I’d imagine that that price is out of the budget range for most buyers but as luck would have it, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra has just seen a massive reduction, bringing it down to a far more affordable £499 on Amazon.

Get £300 off Roborock’s premium robot vacuum

Get £300 off Roborock’s premium robot vacuum

The super premium Roborock S7 Max Ultra can vacuum and mop your floors and even clean itself at its docking station, and the whole thing can now be yours for a significantly reduced price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now just £499
View Deal

While there are cheaper options out there on the market, I’d argue that you’re better off investing in one great robot vacuum that can genuinely take the task of cleaning your floors off your hands, giving you back time in your day that can be better spent on things you actually enjoy.

Circling back to the robot vacuum itself, we reviewed a slightly different version of the Max Ultra (the S7 MaxV Ultra) that features improved detection, but otherwise the key components are largely the same.

In our five-star review for the MaxV Ultra, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow had this to say: “performance is excellent, with this robot achieving in one pass what other robot vacuums take two or more passes, and the sonic mopping still delivers the most impressive floor-mopping results I’ve seen. Obviously, the downside is that this robovac is expensive; but if you want hassle-free cleaning and excellent performance then there isn’t anything better.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

As that verdict points out, the only major issue with the device was its high asking price, but that’s no longer a hurdle for consumers whilst this discount is available.

In addition to having a powerful 5500Pa suction level, the S7 Max Ultra has a fully kitted out self cleaning/auto-emptying station where the device more or less takes care of itself, all while topping up its water reserves with fresh water, and dumping used water into the station.

It’s a level of luxury that really needs to be experienced to be believed, but when the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is so heavily reduced, now’s the ideal time to treat yourself.

You might like…

Best Wickes Discount Codes January 2025

Best Wickes Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 7 months ago
Best Screwfix Discount Codes January 2025

Best Screwfix Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Best Virgin Media Discount Codes January 2025

Best Virgin Media Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access