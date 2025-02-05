You might never need to vacuum again with this stunning Roborock S7 Max Ultra deal

If you’re sick of having to mop and vacuum your floors every week then now’s your chance to take it off of your to-do list with this Roborock S7 Max Ultra offer.

Roborock, if you didn’t know, is one of the biggest brands within the robot vacuuming space and the S7 Max Ultra (as its name suggests), sits at the higher end of the company’s products with tons of bells and whistles thrown in for total convenience. All of its smarts do come at a hefty cost however with an RRP of £799.

I’d imagine that that price is out of the budget range for most buyers but as luck would have it, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra has just seen a massive reduction, bringing it down to a far more affordable £499 on Amazon.

Get £300 off Roborock’s premium robot vacuum The super premium Roborock S7 Max Ultra can vacuum and mop your floors and even clean itself at its docking station, and the whole thing can now be yours for a significantly reduced price. Amazon

Was £799

Now just £499 View Deal

While there are cheaper options out there on the market, I’d argue that you’re better off investing in one great robot vacuum that can genuinely take the task of cleaning your floors off your hands, giving you back time in your day that can be better spent on things you actually enjoy.

Circling back to the robot vacuum itself, we reviewed a slightly different version of the Max Ultra (the S7 MaxV Ultra) that features improved detection, but otherwise the key components are largely the same.

In our five-star review for the MaxV Ultra, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow had this to say: “performance is excellent, with this robot achieving in one pass what other robot vacuums take two or more passes, and the sonic mopping still delivers the most impressive floor-mopping results I’ve seen. Obviously, the downside is that this robovac is expensive; but if you want hassle-free cleaning and excellent performance then there isn’t anything better.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

As that verdict points out, the only major issue with the device was its high asking price, but that’s no longer a hurdle for consumers whilst this discount is available.

In addition to having a powerful 5500Pa suction level, the S7 Max Ultra has a fully kitted out self cleaning/auto-emptying station where the device more or less takes care of itself, all while topping up its water reserves with fresh water, and dumping used water into the station.

It’s a level of luxury that really needs to be experienced to be believed, but when the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is so heavily reduced, now’s the ideal time to treat yourself.