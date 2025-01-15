RoboCop: Rogue City on PS5 for under £20? I like it!

The RoboCop movie franchise is a hallmark of 1980s excess and the 2023 RoboCop: Rogue City video game was a glorious throwback to a bygone era.

Which is why we’re excited by the new Amazon UK is dropping the price of RoboCop: Rogue City for PS5 to £19.95, which is a £30.04 saving on the £49.99 RRP.

Obey the law and grab this RoboCop on PS5 for under £20 RoboCop: Rogue City has been reduced to just £19.95, down from the £49.99 asking price. Amazon

Was £49.99

Now £19.95 View Deal

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this game this year and there’s free delivery from Amazon Prime members ready to protect the innocent and uphold the law!

In the spirit of the classic Paul Verhoeven movies there’s plenty of ultra violence, blood and gore as you’ll take on the role of RoboCop – part man, part machine. You’re armed with your trusty Auto-9 pistol and more than 20 other weapons and as you dispatch more and more baddies, you’ll upgrade your cyborg strength and cybernetic capabilities.

This time, in a game set between the second and third instalments of the movie franchise, you’ll need to take out a new crime lord and his army of Torch Heads. Loyal fans of the franchise will love this faithful and nostalgic reprisal of the series and the return to Old Detroit.

The game is developed by Teylon, which specialises in first person shooters and is also responsible for Terminator: Resistance. This game came out in November 2023.