Ring Indoor Cam offered unbeatable value, and it’s now half-price

The Ring Indoor Cam is already an affordable option for in-home security and this deal from Amazon knocks 50% off the asking price.

Amazon US is selling the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) for just $29.99, which is half price in comparison with the $59.99 RRP. There are a range of colours available, to match your home decor, and the sale price applies to each.

This is a limited time deal that we don’t expect to last too long and, depending on when you order, you might see the option for same-day delivery.

Amazon says it has sold more than 10,000 of this particular model (which is wired and connects via Wi-Fi) in the last month alone, and given this is the price point it’s easy to understand why.

This model, which is the newest generation Ring Indoor Cam, offers 1080p HD video as well as colour night vision. You’ll enjoy two-way audio (for telling potential intruders the cops are on the way, or telling your dog to stop humping the pillows)

There’s also a video privacy cover for when you’re at home. It can be mounted on the wall or used as a free standing camera that can be placed on a shelf or countertop. Those mount options are included.

The camera is also Alexa supported so you can view footage from your camera on devices like an Echo Show or Fire TV. As Amazon owns Ring, you’ll got some excellent integration here if you’re in that ecosystem.

A great, low-cost security camera. Pros Excellent value

Fully integrates with Ring

Privacy slider Cons So-so video quality

The 2nd Gen Ring Indoor Camera came out in 2023 and our reviewer described it as a “great, low-cost security camera” and gave it a four-star review. He praised the excellent value, privacy slider and full integration with other Ring cameras and doorbells you might have in the home. The only real downside is the need for a Ring subscription to make the most of features like cloud storage.

Our reviewer concluded: “Impressively, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) costs the same as the original, yet packs in a privacy cover. If you want something cheap to monitor inside, there’s very little competition at this price. However, you do need to buy into Ring’s cloud storage to make this camera work.”