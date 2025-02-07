One of our favourite floodlight cameras is seeing a huge price drop

Whether you’re adding to your existing home security set-up or this is your first device, the Ring Floodlight Camera is an easy way to keep an eye on your home at all times.

The 4.5-star Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is currently just £169.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is a massive £50 off its usual RRP.

Sporting excellent picture quality, bright lights and a seriously loud siren, the Ring Floodlight Camera is a fantastic security light and camera combination.

We found the Floodlight Camera seriously easy to install, taking a matter of minutes and much less fiddly than its older model. You also have flexibility in where you place the camera, either on a wall or eaves-mounted, depending on your needs.

Once installed, connect to the iOS and Android compatible Ring app to control the Floodlight Camera. Here you can turn on the lights, speak to visitors and sound the 105dB siren when required.

If you have multiple Ring devices then you can control them all via the app too, allowing you to keep an eye on every area of your home at all times.

With 2K video and 3D motion detection which provides an aerial map view of your property, we found that “video quality is impressive, with images that are well exposed but not over-sharpened”.

At night the camera sports IR lights but, thanks to its 2000-lumen lights, can shoot in colour too. We’d recommend making sure the lights are adjusted correctly so they don’t reflect off anything.

For more advanced features, such as the ability to save your video footage for up to 180 days in the cloud and receive smarter alerts for people and packages, then you can upgrade to the Ring Home Plan subscription which starts at £4.99 a month.

Although it’s an extra cost to factor in, it’s worth noting that we think the subscription is worth paying for”, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow stating you need the plan to “make the most” of your camera.

Overall we gave the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with David concluding “if you want a security light and camera, this is a great combination.”