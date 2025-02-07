Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite floodlight cameras is seeing a huge price drop

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re adding to your existing home security set-up or this is your first device, the Ring Floodlight Camera is an easy way to keep an eye on your home at all times.

The 4.5-star Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is currently just £169.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is a massive £50 off its usual RRP.

The 4.5-star rated Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is under £170

The 4.5-star rated Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is under £170

Save £50 and get the 4.5-star rated Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for just £169.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £169.99
View Deal

Sporting excellent picture quality, bright lights and a seriously loud siren, the Ring Floodlight Camera is a fantastic security light and camera combination.

We found the Floodlight Camera seriously easy to install, taking a matter of minutes and much less fiddly than its older model. You also have flexibility in where you place the camera, either on a wall or eaves-mounted, depending on your needs.

Once installed, connect to the iOS and Android compatible Ring app to control the Floodlight Camera. Here you can turn on the lights, speak to visitors and sound the 105dB siren when required.

If you have multiple Ring devices then you can control them all via the app too, allowing you to keep an eye on every area of your home at all times.

With 2K video and 3D motion detection which provides an aerial map view of your property, we found that “video quality is impressive, with images that are well exposed but not over-sharpened”.

At night the camera sports IR lights but, thanks to its 2000-lumen lights, can shoot in colour too. We’d recommend making sure the lights are adjusted correctly so they don’t reflect off anything.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

For more advanced features, such as the ability to save your video footage for up to 180 days in the cloud and receive smarter alerts for people and packages, then you can upgrade to the Ring Home Plan subscription which starts at £4.99 a month. 

Although it’s an extra cost to factor in, it’s worth noting that we think the subscription is worth paying for”, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow stating you need the plan to “make the most” of your camera.

Overall we gave the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with David concluding “if you want a security light and camera, this is a great combination.”

You might like…

Tech gifts might be tricky but this Echo Spot deal is a slam dunk

Tech gifts might be tricky but this Echo Spot deal is a slam dunk

Thomas Deehan 23 mins ago
GHD’s pro-level hair straightener is at its lowest ever price

GHD’s pro-level hair straightener is at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Don’t bother with the S25 Ultra when the Galaxy S23 Ultra is this affordable

Don’t bother with the S25 Ultra when the Galaxy S23 Ultra is this affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
It’s the last day to get extra storage and Galaxy Buds for free with the S25 Ultra

It’s the last day to get extra storage and Galaxy Buds for free with the S25 Ultra

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Sony’s epic speaker deal just turned your next barbecue into a party

Sony’s epic speaker deal just turned your next barbecue into a party

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is now a massive bargain for students

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 is now a massive bargain for students

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access