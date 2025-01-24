Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, the Ring Video Doorbell is a must-buy for home security

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell and never miss a visitor or a parcel delivery again. 

Enter the code RING20 at the checkout and nab the Ring Battery Video Doorbell for just £79.20 from Argos

Get the four-star Ring Battery Video Doorbell for just £79.20 from Argos by entering the code RING20 at the checkout.

The Ring Video Doorbell is Ring’s entry-level model that allows you to check in with your doorstep and speak to visitors all in real-time, via the Ring smartphone app. 

With the iOS and Android compatible smartphone app, you’ll receive instant alerts whenever a visitor either presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. Notifications are customisable too, so you won’t receive lots of unwanted notifications if you live on a busy street.

During the day, we noted that the video quality was “sharp and clear” and although the resolution does tend to drop off into the far distances of the frame, there’s plenty of detail for close-up callers at the door. 

While there is an option for full-colour video at night, it does rely on enough ambient light and, although there was a bright street light just across the road from where we were testing the doorbell, the foreground did have a tendency to rely on black and white footage instead. 

Even so, the footage close to the doorbell was still sharp and in focus, though people in the distance were harder to make out.

Setting up the doorbell is intuitive and shouldn’t take too long either. After you’ve charged the device and connected it to your smartphone app, you’ll just need to mount it onto your door frame. Ring usefully includes a screw-in mount but you can also invest in a Corner Kit or a No-Drill Mount if that would better suit your door. 

For more advanced features, such as the ability to save your video footage for up to 180 days and receive alerts for people and packages then you can upgrade to the Ring Home subscription which starts at £4.99 a month. 

Overall we gave the Ring Battery Video Doorbell a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising you should buy the device if you’re looking for a “great value, battery powered doorbell”.

Now under £80 with code RING20, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is a must-have for any household who wants an easy way to keep an eye on their home.

