Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell is currently cheaper than ever

Been considering a video doorbell but not sure which one to go for? You need to see this deal on the top-rated Ring Battery Video Doorbell.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is currently just £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a massive £40 off its usual price.

One of our favourite entry-level video doorbells is under £60 The four-star Ring Battery Video Doorbell is a fantastic entry-level choice for anyone just getting started on their home security set-up. Now £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, we recommend snapping this deal up while it’s still live. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

Perfect for those looking to finally invest in a video doorbell, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is an easy to use device that includes motion detection, a decent picture quality and an affordable monthly subscription.

While the monthly subscription is optional, we’d recommend it so you get the most out of your doorbell. Starting at £4.99 which covers one device, the plan offers you up to 180 days of video history plus person and package alerts.

Its 1440 x 1440 resolution means the Ring Battery Video Doorbell offers a sharp and clear video quality during the day, plus there’s even an option for full-colour video at night.

If you’re put off by the thought of having to install the doorbell yourself, we can confirm that it’s really simple. Just make sure the camera is charged and connected to your Ring iOS or Android smartphone app then, using the provided screw-in mount, just clip the doorbell into place.

We should say that because of its battery, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is a bit wider than regular models, which can make it a bit fiddly to charge. Having said that, it is possible to integrate the doorbell with existing chimes and transformers to trickle-charge the battery automatically.

There are other ways to install your doorbell that are available to purchase separately, such as the Corner Kit for smaller doorframes and a no-drill mount which uses strong adhesive instead of screws.

Overall we gave the Ring Battery Video Doorbell a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “considering the range of features, high-quality video and low price, this doorbell is excellent value.”

Take your first steps into home security with the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and save a solid £40 off its usual RRP.