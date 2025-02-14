One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

If you’re looking for an affordable video doorbell that’s easy to install and provides you with all the essentials, then the battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell is a great choice.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is currently just £59.99/$59.99 on Amazon, which is a solid £40/$40 off its usual RRP. Not only that, but this is the cheapest we’ve seen the four-star doorbell reach on Amazon this year.

Perfect for those wanting to start their own home security setup, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell covers all the essentials you need in a video doorbell, with motion detection, a decent picture quality and an affordable monthly subscription.

The monthly subscription isn’t a necessity, however we’d recommend opting for it so you get the most out of your doorbell. Starting at £4.99/$4.99 for one device, the plan offers you up to 180 days of video history plus person and package alerts.

Don’t be put off if you’re not much of a DIY whizz, as installation is seriously simple. Just make sure the camera is charged and connected to the Ring app and then, using the screw-in mount provided, simply clip the doorbell into place.

There are other ways to mount your doorbell that are available separately, such as the Corner Kit for smaller doorframes and a no-drill mount which uses strong adhesive instead of screws. The latter is especially ideal for renters, like me, who can’t drill any holes in their property.

Otherwise, with a 1440 x 1440 resolution, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell offers a sharp and clear video quality during the day. There’s even an option for full-colour video at night, however this does rely on enough ambient light to work.

As its name suggests, the Battery Video Doorbell can rely on battery power alone. However, it’s also compatible with existing doorbell chimes and transformers which can trickle-charge the battery automatically.

Overall we praised the Ring Battery Video Doorbell as being a “great-value, battery-powered doorbell” that offers a range of features and high-quality video.

If you’ve been debating a video doorbell for a while, then this offer is too good to miss.