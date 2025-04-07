Save nearly 50% on one of our favourite entry-level video doorbells

If you haven’t jumped into the world of video doorbells yet, then this deal on Ring’s easy-to-use, entry-level model might just be the one to tempt you.

Get the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $54.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon and save a massive 45% off its usual RRP.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell allows you to see and interact with anyone at your front door in real-time and, with its affordable monthly subscription, you can also receive notifications depending on whether there’s a person or a package at your doorstep.

While the monthly subscription isn’t a necessity, we’d recommend opting for it so you get the most out of your doorbell. Starting at $4.99 which covers one device, the plan offers you up to 180 days of video history plus person and package alerts.

Setting up the Ring Doorbell is seriously pain-free and doesn’t require any fancy tools or equipment. Just charge up the doorbell via its USB-C port and connect it to the Ring app, then screw in the mounting bracket with the included hardware into the wall and click your doorbell into place.

While Ring quotes its battery life lasts up to six months, this will depend on a myriad of factors. However, once it does come time to top up the doorbell, simply use the included removal tool to detach it from the wall and plug it in. Alternatively, if you have an existing chime then you can integrate the Ring Battery Doorbell with this and have it trickle-charge automatically.

Although as Ring’s entry-level doorbell, its picture isn’t as high a quality as the more expensive alternatives, we still were impressed with its sharp and clear video quality during the day and there’s even an option for full-colour video at night.

Not only that but its 1440 x 1440 square resolution gives you a head-to-toe view of anyone at your front door too.

Overall we gave the Ring Battery Video Doorbell a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor Dave Ludlow praising it for its great value and “sharp, square aspect ratio video”.