:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save nearly 50% on one of our favourite entry-level video doorbells

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you haven’t jumped into the world of video doorbells yet, then this deal on Ring’s easy-to-use, entry-level model might just be the one to tempt you.

Get the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $54.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon and save a massive 45% off its usual RRP. 

Save nearly 50% on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell

Save nearly 50% on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell

The four-star Ring Battery Video Doorbell is now just $54.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon, which is a massive 45% off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was $99.99
  • Now $54.99
View Deal

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell allows you to see and interact with anyone at your front door in real-time and, with its affordable monthly subscription, you can also receive notifications depending on whether there’s a person or a package at your doorstep.

While the monthly subscription isn’t a necessity, we’d recommend opting for it so you get the most out of your doorbell. Starting at $4.99 which covers one device, the plan offers you up to 180 days of video history plus person and package alerts. 

Setting up the Ring Doorbell is seriously pain-free and doesn’t require any fancy tools or equipment. Just charge up the doorbell via its USB-C port and connect it to the Ring app, then screw in the mounting bracket with the included hardware into the wall and click your doorbell into place.

While Ring quotes its battery life lasts up to six months, this will depend on a myriad of factors. However, once it does come time to top up the doorbell, simply use the included removal tool to detach it from the wall and plug it in. Alternatively, if you have an existing chime then you can integrate the Ring Battery Doorbell with this and have it trickle-charge automatically.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Although as Ring’s entry-level doorbell, its picture isn’t as high a quality as the more expensive alternatives, we still were impressed with its sharp and clear video quality during the day and there’s even an option for full-colour video at night.

Not only that but its 1440 x 1440 square resolution gives you a head-to-toe view of anyone at your front door too. 

Overall we gave the Ring Battery Video Doorbell a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor Dave Ludlow praising it for its great value and “sharp, square aspect ratio video”.

You might like…

These are the cheapest Micro SD Express cards to buy for the Switch 2

These are the cheapest Micro SD Express cards to buy for the Switch 2

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Why buy a new iPhone when this recent flagship is so cheap?

Why buy a new iPhone when this recent flagship is so cheap?

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The best Sonic game in years is now at an unbeatable price on PS5

The best Sonic game in years is now at an unbeatable price on PS5

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
It’s not too late to save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited deal

It’s not too late to save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with this limited deal

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop at almost 50% off

Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop at almost 50% off

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access