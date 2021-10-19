 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Resident Evil Village just got a scarily good discount for Halloween

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

It’s the run-up to Halloween and if you want to get into the spooky season, Resident Evil Village is now under £30.

It’s time to jump into the very unfortunate shoes of Ethan Winters, as Currys is now selling Capcom’s Resident Evil Village on the PS4 for just a fraction of the original price, with 44% off.

If you’ve not had a chance to test out the latest Resident Evil game, you’re in for a treat; there are mansions filled with very tall vampires and creepy Bram Stoker villages teeming with vicious werewolves.

Trusted Reviews
Grab Resident Evil Village for almost half off

Grab Resident Evil Village for almost half off

You can scare yourself silly in the latest Resident Evil game for almost half the original price with this eerily good deal.

  • Currys
  • Was £44.99
  • Now only £27.97
View Deal

And anyone who’s familiar with the franchise will get a kick out of the new lore developments and how the story carries on from the last game, Resident Evil: Biohazard.

The game is still in first person and you’re right back with Ethan as he’s plunged into yet another life or death situation, with a heavy emphasis on combat and the chance to collect a small arsenal of weapons and tools to help take down your enemies.

You might like…

Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Gemma Ryles 23 hours ago
The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Forget the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99

Forget the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch SE is now just £209.99

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago

And depending on how you like to play, you can cruise through the game and tear down enemies on the easier difficulty settings, or ramp it up to hard mode if you want to feel utter dread every time you turn a corner.

Looking past the gameplay, Resident Evil Village runs smoothly on the PS4, capping out at 45fps with 900p resolution, with the ability to turn on HDR for an even sharper and scarier playthrough.

It’s worth mentioning however that the PS4 version of the game comes with a free PS5 upgrade, which is sure to please any next-gen gamers in the audience.

Trusted Reviews
Grab Resident Evil Village for almost half off

Grab Resident Evil Village for almost half off

You can scare yourself silly in the latest Resident Evil game for almost half the original price with this eerily good deal.

  • Currys
  • Was £44.99
  • Now only £27.97
View Deal

Our review bestowed Resident Evil Village with an impressive 4.5/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “Resident Evil Village is a great followup to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard that will delight any horror fan looking for a new game to scare the [censored] out of them.”

If you’re looking for a spooky title to jump into this October then Resident Evil Village is an easy choice, especially at this price. Just remember to watch out for Lady Dimitrescu (she doesn’t care how you much paid for the game).

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.