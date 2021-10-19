It’s the run-up to Halloween and if you want to get into the spooky season, Resident Evil Village is now under £30.

It’s time to jump into the very unfortunate shoes of Ethan Winters, as Currys is now selling Capcom’s Resident Evil Village on the PS4 for just a fraction of the original price, with 44% off.

If you’ve not had a chance to test out the latest Resident Evil game, you’re in for a treat; there are mansions filled with very tall vampires and creepy Bram Stoker villages teeming with vicious werewolves.

Grab Resident Evil Village for almost half off You can scare yourself silly in the latest Resident Evil game for almost half the original price with this eerily good deal. Currys

Was £44.99

Now only £27.97 View Deal

And anyone who’s familiar with the franchise will get a kick out of the new lore developments and how the story carries on from the last game, Resident Evil: Biohazard.

The game is still in first person and you’re right back with Ethan as he’s plunged into yet another life or death situation, with a heavy emphasis on combat and the chance to collect a small arsenal of weapons and tools to help take down your enemies.

And depending on how you like to play, you can cruise through the game and tear down enemies on the easier difficulty settings, or ramp it up to hard mode if you want to feel utter dread every time you turn a corner.

Looking past the gameplay, Resident Evil Village runs smoothly on the PS4, capping out at 45fps with 900p resolution, with the ability to turn on HDR for an even sharper and scarier playthrough.

It’s worth mentioning however that the PS4 version of the game comes with a free PS5 upgrade, which is sure to please any next-gen gamers in the audience.

Our review bestowed Resident Evil Village with an impressive 4.5/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “Resident Evil Village is a great followup to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard that will delight any horror fan looking for a new game to scare the [censored] out of them.”

If you’re looking for a spooky title to jump into this October then Resident Evil Village is an easy choice, especially at this price. Just remember to watch out for Lady Dimitrescu (she doesn’t care how you much paid for the game).