Resident Evil 2 drops to only £16, just in time for Halloween

If survival horror is your genre, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s currently a great deal on Resident Evil 2 at Asda. For just £16 you can get your hands on the fantastic remake of this 90s Capcom classic.

Available at this fantastic price for both PS4 and Xbox One owners, there’s never been a better time to dive back into Raccoon City. Incidentally, the current price less than half the cost it than the game’s initial £39.99 RRP upon release.

When the original Resident Evil 2 came out in 1998, it was one of the most terrifying horror games ever made, but nowadays its pixelated graphics and archaic fixed camera angles leave it looking pretty dated. The 2019 remake brings a welcome touch of modernity to the game, meaning it once more has a chance to scare players senseless.

Happily, the remake is far more than just a graphical update. Along with striking visuals, it also includes an expanded narrative, updated gunplay and reimagined locations, ensuring the experience feels fresh, even for diehard RE fans.

You don’t need nostalgia goggles to enjoy the game, however. Newcomers to the series will likely be just as delighted as those returning. Some things, like gunning down zombies, or fleeing from the unstoppable Mr X (a villain who will surely go down in the annals as one of the scariest video game characters of all time) just have universal appeal.

We gave the game a 9/10 rating, praising in particular its tense atmosphere and gut-wrenching gore. It’s also designed to be highly replayable, with a whole host of collectibles and unlockable modes that are ideal for speedrunners and completionists alike.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is the perfect spook ‘em up to put you in the Halloween spirit and at such a bargain price, horror fans would be foolish not to give it a try.

