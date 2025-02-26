One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

If you primarily use your phone as a gaming device then this incredible RedMagic 10 Pro offer will be right up your street.

The RedMagic 10 Pro just received a high four-star rating from TR’s Mobiles Editor, Lewis Painter, for its top-end performance which has raised the bar on what can be expected from gaming phones in 2025.

With the phone originally priced at $749, it’s far from being the most affordable option out there, but Amazon’s just made it even more wallet-friendly by bringing the price of the RedMagic 10 Pro down to just $636.65.

Get the RedMagic 10 Pro for less The super powerful RedMagic 10 Pro gaming phone, which sports the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7050mAh battery, has now plummeted in price over at Amazon. Amazon

Was $749

Now just £636.65 View Deal

There are a couple of reasons why the RedMagic 10 Pro is worth choosing over competing gamer-centric phones (like those from Asus) and it starts with the ultra powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Given that that’s the same chipset that’s now being used as the standard in the latest flagship Android phones, it shouldn’t be too surprising that, on top of outstanding everyday performance, it can really show off some grunt when it comes to gaming.

In his aforementioned review for the RedMagic 10 Pro, Lewis Painter wrote: “it easily bests the MediaTek Dimensity 9400-equipped competition including the Oppo Find X8 Pro in both CPU and GPU tests. It falls just behind the top-end ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition in the graphics department, with the latter likely offering better cooling and optimisation of Qualcomm’s premium chipset… but, given that the ROG Phone costs basically double that of the RedMagic, it’s not a massive disappointment.”

This means that the RedMagic 10 Pro absolutely plows through intense titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact, and never breaks a sweat on more low-key games such as Balatro.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Of course, the big concern with mobile gaming is whether or not the battery life can keep up with sustained use, and luckily the RedMagic 10 Pro has you covered here also. The massive 7050mAh cell can easily go between two or three days at a time, depending on how it’s used.

The whole package is then complemented by the uninterrupted 6.85-inch AMOLED display which cleverly hides the selfie camera so you never feel as if you’re getting a compromised visual experience.

There’s plenty for gamers to fawn over in the RedMagic 10 Pro, but when it’s made even cheaper, it’s now unbeaten for sheer value.