Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the year’s best gaming phones is massively reduced

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you primarily use your phone as a gaming device then this incredible RedMagic 10 Pro offer will be right up your street.

The RedMagic 10 Pro just received a high four-star rating from TR’s Mobiles Editor, Lewis Painter, for its top-end performance which has raised the bar on what can be expected from gaming phones in 2025.

With the phone originally priced at $749, it’s far from being the most affordable option out there, but Amazon’s just made it even more wallet-friendly by bringing the price of the RedMagic 10 Pro down to just $636.65.

Get the RedMagic 10 Pro for less

Get the RedMagic 10 Pro for less

The super powerful RedMagic 10 Pro gaming phone, which sports the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7050mAh battery, has now plummeted in price over at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was $749
  • Now just £636.65
View Deal

There are a couple of reasons why the RedMagic 10 Pro is worth choosing over competing gamer-centric phones (like those from Asus) and it starts with the ultra powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Given that that’s the same chipset that’s now being used as the standard in the latest flagship Android phones, it shouldn’t be too surprising that, on top of outstanding everyday performance, it can really show off some grunt when it comes to gaming.

In his aforementioned review for the RedMagic 10 Pro, Lewis Painter wrote: “it easily bests the MediaTek Dimensity 9400-equipped competition including the Oppo Find X8 Pro in both CPU and GPU tests. It falls just behind the top-end ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition in the graphics department, with the latter likely offering better cooling and optimisation of Qualcomm’s premium chipset… but, given that the ROG Phone costs basically double that of the RedMagic, it’s not a massive disappointment.”

This means that the RedMagic 10 Pro absolutely plows through intense titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact, and never breaks a sweat on more low-key games such as Balatro.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Of course, the big concern with mobile gaming is whether or not the battery life can keep up with sustained use, and luckily the RedMagic 10 Pro has you covered here also. The massive 7050mAh cell can easily go between two or three days at a time, depending on how it’s used.

The whole package is then complemented by the uninterrupted 6.85-inch AMOLED display which cleverly hides the selfie camera so you never feel as if you’re getting a compromised visual experience.

There’s plenty for gamers to fawn over in the RedMagic 10 Pro, but when it’s made even cheaper, it’s now unbeaten for sheer value.

You might like…

Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 19 mins ago
I wouldn’t buy the iPhone 16e when the iPhone 15 is just an extra £40

I wouldn’t buy the iPhone 16e when the iPhone 15 is just an extra £40

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This price cut just made the Lenovo Tab Plus an iPad killer

This price cut just made the Lenovo Tab Plus an iPad killer

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Everyone is sleeping on this epic Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Everyone is sleeping on this epic Apple Watch SE 2 deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Nothing comes close to beating this iPhone 16e deal

Nothing comes close to beating this iPhone 16e deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
LG’s 5-star C4 OLED TV is now a fraction of the price

LG’s 5-star C4 OLED TV is now a fraction of the price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access