 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Read more in 2023 with this incredible Kindle deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has cut the price of its latest Kindle by 12% in one of the best e-reader deals around.

If your new year’s resolution is to read more in 2023, then Amazon has given you the perfect tool for the job. Head over to the online retail giant now and you’ll find the Amazon Kindle (2022) for just £74.99, which is a great deal.

Save 12% on the Amazon Kindle (2022)

Save 12% on the Amazon Kindle (2022)

Amazon has dropped the price of its latest e-reader, the Kindle (2022), by 12%, making it even more of a bargain.

  • Amazon
  • Save £10
  • Now £74.99
View Deal

That’s a saving of £10 on the usual price of £84.99. You can specify the e-reader in either Black or Denim (essentially deep blue).

This deal is for the ‘With Ads’ Kindle model, meaning you’ll have to put up with the odd advert whilst you’re browsing the device. However you can also secure a 10% saving if you opt for the ‘Without Ads’ model, which is currently down from £94.99 to £84.99.

Whichever you chose, Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle is a brilliant pick. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review towards the end of 2022.

“The most basic Kindle model is the easiest to recommend for the majority of people,” concluded Max. “It’s affordable, packs a fantastic screen for reading and finally has USB-C for charging.”

The latest Kindle’s compact size really sets it apart from the rest of the range, making it far more pleasant to lug around than the Paperwhite and the Oasis.

Its display really is very sharp indeed, making for a truly paper-like reading experience. It’s a massive improvement over previous entry-level Kindles.

Plus of course you gain access to Amazon Prime’s peerless ebook and audiobook ecosystem. No rival even gets close.

All in all, if you’re in the market for a great-value e-reader, this Kindle deal is not to be missed.

You might like…

Best Kindle 2023: Amazon’s top e-readers tried and tested

Best Kindle 2023: Amazon’s top e-readers tried and tested

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best E-Reader 2023: The best Kindles and readers for your books

Best E-Reader 2023: The best Kindles and readers for your books

Max Parker 3 months ago
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Review

Max Parker 12 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.