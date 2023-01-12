Read more in 2023 with this incredible Kindle deal

Amazon has cut the price of its latest Kindle by 12% in one of the best e-reader deals around.

If your new year’s resolution is to read more in 2023, then Amazon has given you the perfect tool for the job. Head over to the online retail giant now and you’ll find the Amazon Kindle (2022) for just £74.99, which is a great deal.

That’s a saving of £10 on the usual price of £84.99. You can specify the e-reader in either Black or Denim (essentially deep blue).

This deal is for the ‘With Ads’ Kindle model, meaning you’ll have to put up with the odd advert whilst you’re browsing the device. However you can also secure a 10% saving if you opt for the ‘Without Ads’ model, which is currently down from £94.99 to £84.99.

Whichever you chose, Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle is a brilliant pick. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review towards the end of 2022.

“The most basic Kindle model is the easiest to recommend for the majority of people,” concluded Max. “It’s affordable, packs a fantastic screen for reading and finally has USB-C for charging.”

The latest Kindle’s compact size really sets it apart from the rest of the range, making it far more pleasant to lug around than the Paperwhite and the Oasis.

Its display really is very sharp indeed, making for a truly paper-like reading experience. It’s a massive improvement over previous entry-level Kindles.

Plus of course you gain access to Amazon Prime’s peerless ebook and audiobook ecosystem. No rival even gets close.

All in all, if you’re in the market for a great-value e-reader, this Kindle deal is not to be missed.