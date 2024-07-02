Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer’s hybrid gaming headset is at its lowest price yet

Chris Smith

Looking for a new headset to drive your gaming ambitions? This Razer model is currently more than 50% off.

Amazon is selling the Razer Barracuda for just £79.99 rather than the £159.99 RRP. You’ll get fast and free delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member, getting the minimalist headset to you as soon as tomorrow.

The headline feature might be the dual wireless SmartSwitch that enables you to easily move between devices without having to unpair and re-pair. it uses Bluetooth 5.2 also, ensuring a wide range of compatbility with all of the gaming devices in your life.

So, you can game on your PC and quickly switch to your phone to take a call before heading back to your game. There’s also a 3.5mm port on this model that’s never been priced this low.

There are TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio, which will bring your games to life beyond your environment, while there’s a superb battery life of 40 hours. The design includes a FlowKnit memory foam headband and earcup padding, which will ensure it remains a comfortable ride, while there are a number of on-headset controls within reach.

The Barracuda is the base model of a trio of headsets Razer announced in the spring of 2022, so it has been on sale for a while. However, this is as good a time as any to add to your gaming tech line-up with a reliable and versatile headset.

We haven’t had the pleasure of reviewing this particular model, but the Barracuda Pro, which came out at the same time and is the next model up in the range, received a 4.5 star score from Trusted Reviews. So the Barracuda comes from good stock.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

