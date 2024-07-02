Razer’s hybrid gaming headset is at its lowest price yet

Looking for a new headset to drive your gaming ambitions? This Razer model is currently more than 50% off.

Amazon is selling the Razer Barracuda for just £79.99 rather than the £159.99 RRP. You’ll get fast and free delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member, getting the minimalist headset to you as soon as tomorrow.

The headline feature might be the dual wireless SmartSwitch that enables you to easily move between devices without having to unpair and re-pair. it uses Bluetooth 5.2 also, ensuring a wide range of compatbility with all of the gaming devices in your life.

So, you can game on your PC and quickly switch to your phone to take a call before heading back to your game. There’s also a 3.5mm port on this model that’s never been priced this low.

There are TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio, which will bring your games to life beyond your environment, while there’s a superb battery life of 40 hours. The design includes a FlowKnit memory foam headband and earcup padding, which will ensure it remains a comfortable ride, while there are a number of on-headset controls within reach.

The Barracuda is the base model of a trio of headsets Razer announced in the spring of 2022, so it has been on sale for a while. However, this is as good a time as any to add to your gaming tech line-up with a reliable and versatile headset.

We haven’t had the pleasure of reviewing this particular model, but the Barracuda Pro, which came out at the same time and is the next model up in the range, received a 4.5 star score from Trusted Reviews. So the Barracuda comes from good stock.