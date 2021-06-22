Razer’s answer to the AirPods have seen a hefty Prime Day price cut

Amazon has slashed £69 off the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds for Prime Day 2021, making them available for just £120.99.

The Razer Hammerheads are essentially the gaming equivalent of the Apple AirPods, with a ‘True Wireless’ in-ear design.

Deal: Buy the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds for £120.99 (save £69)

By using Bluetooth for the wireless connection, the Razer Hammerheads unfortunately don’t support games consoles, making them only worthwhile to PC and mobile gamers.

Still, a low 60ms input latency ensures there’s little delay for the audio, while a water-resistant IPX4 design means you can use them outside without being petrified of rain.

Microphones are also integrated into the buds, so you can use them for in-game voice chats or even to answer voice calls when connected to your smartphone. You also get a case bundled with the Razer Hammerhead, which wireless charges the headphones when not in use.

We haven’t reviewed the Razer Hammerhead headphones just yet, and other sites have admittedly given them underwhelming scores. However, most publications highlighted the original price as the main issue. Now the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds cost £120.99, they are a far more reasonable option.

That said, underwhelming battery life and noise-cancelling technology have also been highlighted as other weaknesses, so don’t assume you’re getting perfect true wireless earbuds.

If you’re happy to overlook these issues though, then the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Prime Day deal is worth checking out.