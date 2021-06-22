Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer’s answer to the AirPods have seen a hefty Prime Day price cut

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Amazon has slashed £69 off the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds for Prime Day 2021, making them available for just £120.99. 

The Razer Hammerheads are essentially the gaming equivalent of the Apple AirPods, with a ‘True Wireless’ in-ear design.  

Deal: Buy the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds for £120.99 (save £69)

By using Bluetooth for the wireless connection, the Razer Hammerheads unfortunately don’t support games consoles, making them only worthwhile to PC and mobile gamers.

Still, a low 60ms input latency ensures there’s little delay for the audio, while a water-resistant IPX4 design means you can use them outside without being petrified of rain. 

Microphones are also integrated into the buds, so you can use them for in-game voice chats or even to answer voice calls when connected to your smartphone. You also get a case bundled with the Razer Hammerhead, which wireless charges the headphones when not in use. 

We haven’t reviewed the Razer Hammerhead headphones just yet, and other sites have admittedly given them underwhelming scores. However, most publications highlighted the original price as the main issue. Now the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds cost £120.99, they are a far more reasonable option. 

That said, underwhelming battery life and noise-cancelling technology have also been highlighted as other weaknesses, so don’t assume you’re getting perfect true wireless earbuds. 

If you’re happy to overlook these issues though, then the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Prime Day deal is worth checking out.

I haven’t reviewed the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro wireless earbuds myself, but I know the response has been pretty mixed so far, with many criticisms regarding its high price. But with this Prime Day deal, they’re a far more appealing prospect for those looking for a Razer-styled alternative to the AirPods. 

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

