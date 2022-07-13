Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price – but you’ll need to act fast

The Razer Kishi for Android has seen its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day 2022, with the handy controller now cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before.

For Prime Day, Amazon has chopped a whopping £51, or 57%, off the £89.99 RRP – bringing the price down to a very tempting £38.99.

While we’ve seen the controller drop in price in previous years, especially on Black Friday, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it available for on Amazon.

However, you’ll need to act fast (and be a Prime member) to bag the deal, as it’s only valid today (July 13).

For those unfamiliar with the Razer Kishi, this is a controller that can be attached to your Android smartphone, similar to how the Joy-Cons work on the Nintendo Switch.

While the Razer Kishi will work with native mobile games, Razer has also emphasised that it supports Xbox Game Cloud, so you’ll be able to use it to play the likes of Halo, Forza, Gears and more if you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a fast enough internet connection.

We gave the Razer Kishi a 4-star rating and a ‘Trusted Reviews Recommendation’ badge when we reviewed it back in June 2020.

Trusted Reviews Editor, Alastair Stevenson, said this in his verdict: “If you’re an early adopter that’s already using a service like GeForce Now, then the Kishi is a great addition to your smartphone gaming setup. It’s not as solidly built as I’d expect from a peripheral costing £79.99, but it makes up for this by offering superb multi-device functionality and a wonderfully easy setup process.”

If you’re a Game Pass or GeForce Now subscriber and have a compatible smartphone, this feels like a no-brainer purchase following the Amazon Prime Day discount, as it’s a far cheaper portable gaming alternative to the Nintendo Switch.