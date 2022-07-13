 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price – but you’ll need to act fast

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Razer Kishi for Android has seen its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day 2022, with the handy controller now cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before.

For Prime Day, Amazon has chopped a whopping £51, or 57%, off the £89.99 RRP – bringing the price down to a very tempting £38.99.

While we’ve seen the controller drop in price in previous years, especially on Black Friday, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it available for on Amazon.

However, you’ll need to act fast (and be a Prime member) to bag the deal, as it’s only valid today (July 13).

Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price for Prime Day

Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price for Prime Day

For Prime Day, Amazon has chopped a whopping £51, or 57%, off the £89.99 RRP – bringing the price down to a very tempting £38.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save £51
  • Now £38.99
View Deal

For those unfamiliar with the Razer Kishi, this is a controller that can be attached to your Android smartphone, similar to how the Joy-Cons work on the Nintendo Switch.

While the Razer Kishi will work with native mobile games, Razer has also emphasised that it supports Xbox Game Cloud, so you’ll be able to use it to play the likes of Halo, Forza, Gears and more if you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a fast enough internet connection. 

We gave the Razer Kishi a 4-star rating and a ‘Trusted Reviews Recommendation’ badge when we reviewed it back in June 2020.

Trusted Reviews Editor, Alastair Stevenson, said this in his verdict:  “If you’re an early adopter that’s already using a service like GeForce Now, then the Kishi is a great addition to your smartphone gaming setup. It’s not as solidly built as I’d expect from a peripheral costing £79.99, but it makes up for this by offering superb multi-device functionality and a wonderfully easy setup process.”

If you’re a Game Pass or GeForce Now subscriber and have a compatible smartphone, this feels like a no-brainer purchase following the Amazon Prime Day discount, as it’s a far cheaper portable gaming alternative to the Nintendo Switch.

You might like…

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Hannah Davies 42 mins ago
Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

David Ludlow 1 hour ago
The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Trusted Reviews 2 hours ago
This GoPro Prime Day bundle is the perfect summer holiday deal

This GoPro Prime Day bundle is the perfect summer holiday deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.