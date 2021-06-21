Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer Blade 15 price drops to £799.99 for Amazon Prime Day

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Razer Blade 15 (2020 edition) has seen an astonishing 27% discount, with the price falling to a bargain £799.99 price. 

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on offer is packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM and a 120Hz Full HD screen. 

Deal: Buy the Razer Blade 15 2020 for just £799.99 (was £1,099.98)

Combined, these specs make this a competent portable for 1080p gaming. It lacks high-end features such as 4K and ray tracing, but that’s understandable when you’re getting this gaming laptop at such a low price. 

The biggest issue here is its paltry 256GB SSD capacity, but this can easily be remedied by purchasing an external hard drive to store all of your favourite PC games. 

I gave the Razer Blade 15 (2020 edition) a 4-star rating when I reviewed it back in September 2020. For the verdict, I wrote: 

“The Razer Blade 15 2020 Base Model is a great gaming laptop, featuring a speedy Full HD performance, industry leading design and a bright, colourful display. It is pretty expensive when compared to rival systems, but this is still a worthwhile buy for gaming enthusiasts.”

One of the main drawbacks for buying the Razer Blade 15 was its high price, but with the cost falling down to a very reasonable £799.99 price point, it’s suddenly become one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals currently available. 

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that can play any game in Full HD with a respectable performance, then this Razer Blade 15 Amazon Prime Day deal is your best bet. 

I’m a big fan of Razer gaming laptops, but they’re usually too overpriced to justify a purchase. With this amazing Prime Day Deal, that’s been flipped on its head as the Razer Blade 15 (with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU) is available at a £799.99 price. If you’re looking for a Full HD ready gaming laptop, then I seriously recommend checking this deal out. 

My only major concern is that you’re limited to a 256GB SSD, which means you could run out of space for your game library quickly. But honestly, this deal is such good value that it’s worth purchasing along with an external hard drive to overcome that issue.

author icon

